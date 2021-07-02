Cars Sharing Main Street work to cause disruptions

But the Fountain Plaza area of Main Street will not have either car traffic or parking on either side during this period of work, since the trains and surface shuttle will be running in both directions on both sides, Chernoff cautioned.

The 600 block of Main Street also will not have car traffic from July 6 to Aug. 31, as NFTA repairs some broken track in the portal, which has limited train use. Traffic will resume on one side of street from Sept. 1 until Oct. 12, when the work wraps up.

Car traffic will continue on one side of the street in the 500 block – on the opposite side of the surface shuttle.

Meanwhile, crews just poured a 12-foot-wide sidewalk on the east side of Main, between Exchange and the outbound Metro Rail station, and adjacent planters and benches are being installed.

Talks between Jemal and Buffalo could lead to deal that funds cars returning to Main Street Douglas Jemal, the owner of Seneca One tower, wants to put his tax dollars to work – in the area around downtown’s tallest building. Jemal’s Douglas Development Corp. is working with the City of Buffalo and the Erie County Industrial Development Agency on a unique and special financing arrangement that could ultimately provide as much as $20 million for

The Main Street work is part of a multi-year effort to bring cars back to Main Street from Edward and Tupper streets to Canalside, after the well-acknowledged failure of a 40-year-old urban renewal initiative to bring light rail and a pedestrian mall to downtown Buffalo. Instead of driving growth and activity, it led to a decline in business, led to a rise in vacancies and hurt the image of downtown.