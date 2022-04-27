Carmina Wood Morris starts transition and rebrand amid larger expansion push

When Steven Carmina split off from Phil Silvestri to form his own architectural and engineering firm with Christopher Wood two decades ago, he had high hopes for both his new venture and Western New York.

But he couldn’t have known that their firm, Carmina Wood Morris, would also be at the center of much of the prominent real estate redevelopment in Buffalo that involves revamping old buildings.

Today, that firm is a 35-person team of architects, engineers and interior designers, working from a downtown Buffalo office on Main Street that Carmina bought and renovated.

Carmina, Jonathan Morris and the other architects work on adaptive reuse projects around the city, while Wood and seven other engineers are regularly hired for civil engineering work, mostly for other architects and suburban subdivisions. Pamela Straitiff, another firm founder, leads a team of seven interior designers.

"This is what we thought, 20 years ago, would be the potential for us," Carmina said. "All the things that have happened are the things we wished for but had to be patient to wait to see it happen."

Now the firm is undergoing its first major changes. Morris, who turned 65 last fall, sold his ownership stake and is gradually stepping into a phased retirement. That has allowed the firm to rebrand as Carmina Wood Design.

“It’s just freed me up to do what I like best and get out from a lot of the firm management responsibilities,” said Morris, who joined the firm in March 2004. “I’m still involved, and still working with everyone and maintaining some client relationships that are important to me, and helping wherever I can.”

That’s just the first of a series of moves that will transition the firm to the next generation while expanding to new markets in other parts of the country.

Carmina, 66, remains president and CEO, but he’s also taking the first steps toward his eventual retirement by gradually divesting his ownership stake. Within a year, the 53-year-old Wood will be the majority owner.

Leadership of the architectural practice, meanwhile, has passed to co-managing principals Paul Lang – a West Seneca native known for his work on the Central Terminal – and Brian J. Slevar, a 41-year-old North Tonawanda native who spent 20 years in Winston-Salem and Greensboro, N.C.

Lang, 38, is an expert in historic preservation and renovation projects, having developed a reputation over 14 years of local work since the state kicked off its own historic tax credits.

Slevar – who interned with Carmina before heading south – previously worked for three different architectural firms and a major Southeastern developer, and honed his skills in designing ground-up development projects.

"I’m the new construction guy," Slevar said. "He’s the historic renovation and adaptive reuse guy, which is a good dynamic for us."

Slevar also brought on his former clients and employer from the Carolinas. That's taken Carmina down to Greensboro, allowing the firm to break into a market where historic preservation is not as common..

In turn, those clients are now using Carmina Wood on jobs in other states, such as Montana, Florida, Texas and Tennessee.

As a result, the firm opened an office in Greensboro. And it will be staffed by a well-known face in historic preservation circles – Julian Adams, a Southerner who joined Carmina after retiring recently as director of community preservation services at the State Historic Preservation Office. That will help raise the profile of the firm's historic preservation work, another goal of its leaders.

Adams also brings an eye for identifying new targets for historic reuse. So instead of waiting for clients to bring projects, the firm can now pitch proposals to them. It already has projects in Michigan and Missouri, and a list of 32 old mills in North Carolina.

"The brand is more representative of where we are now," Lang said. "We’re not a boutique design shop anymore. We’re a larger firm and still growing."

