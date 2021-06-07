Carbon products manufacturer seeks tax breaks for expansion in Hamburg

It's produced from source materials like coconuts, nutshells, coal, peat and wood, and is used to purify liquids, air and gases for municipal drinking water, food and beverage production, industrial pollution control, and removal of odors.

The company's current local facility includes two regeneration furnaces and other big equipment, while the new building – which is under a purchase contract – would be primarily used for storage, with the possibility of maintaining service tankers and adding another furnace in the future.

Built in 1996, the 10.73-acre site is already zoned for light industrial use, and was formerly occupied by railroad company Norfolk Southern. Project costs include $3.2 million for the property acquisition, $700,000 for renovation and infrastructure work, $300,000 for furniture and fixtures, and $1.55 million in manufacturing equipment. Financing includes $3.9 million in bank loans and $1.85 million in company equity.

Carbon Activated is asking for a package of $694,815 in sales, mortgage recording and property tax breaks to support the project, which will result in a new assessed value for the property of $1.5 million.

Otherwise, the company can't justify "the investment in renovations and machinery, and that would result in less to no job growth," according to the application.