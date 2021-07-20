 Skip to main content
Car washes planned for two major Niagara County intersections
Car washes planned for two major Niagara County intersections

New car washes are on tap for long-vacant sites at two of Niagara County's busiest intersections.

The Niagara County Planning Board approved both projects Monday, but each needs town approval.

Plans call for a Royal Car Wash at Military and Porter-Packard roads in the Town of Niagara, in front of a former Kmart store, which closed in 2018.

Town Supervisor Lee S. Wallace said the property may be used to store privately owned vehicles. Niagara Storage LLC bought the site in April.

features Delta Sonic Cantillon

Delta Sonic is planning to build a car wash at South Transit and Robinson roads in Lockport.

In the Town of Lockport, plans call for the former Mike Smith Buick at South Transit and Robinson roads to be converted into a Delta Sonic car wash and convenience store with six gasoline pumps. The project will be on the town Planning Board agenda in August, said Amy E. Fisk, a senior planner for the county.

Benderson Development owns the building. The Buick dealership moved across the street to the former David Cadillac GMC site after the latter dealership closed in 2006.

