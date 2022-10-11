Car dealership proposed for Parker's Great British site across from Tesla

It was best known as the place to get authentic British culinary delights in Buffalo – from pork, chicken and beef pies to fish and chips – but the home of the now-closed Parker's Great British Institution will soon be known more for parking cars.

Vicky and Damian Parker, owners of the South Buffalo business that closed to the public in 2018, are selling their property at 1216 South Park Ave. to Brendan Properties NY, which plans to convert the 7-acre site and existing warehouse facilities into an automotive dealership run by a Cleveland businessman, Mark Sims.

Sims owns Dealership Acquisitions and the Cash for Car Store, which is part of the Sims Car Mall that he operates in Cleveland. Sims has been in the car dealer business since 1988 and he started Sims Chevrolet in 1999, which evolved into the Sims Car Mall – known for "buying your car in 10 minutes."

According to his website, he now operates locations in Milwaukee, Albany, Rochester, Columbus and Cincinnati, and his dealerships have bought and sold over 35,000 vehicles.

The South Buffalo property is located across South Park Avenue from the Tesla plant. Built in 1998 and previously a manufacturing facility under authorization from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Food and Drug Administration, it contains 2,200 square feet of office space, 3,000 square-feet of retail and showroom space, plus manufacturing and distribution capacity.

It's now owned by Parker & Rice Holdings and was remodeled in 2017 and 2021, but has been under contract since May 11.

Plans call for reuse of the 43,871-square-foot building as an interior showroom, customer-delivery space and vehicle maintenance facility, while adding a 354-space parking lot for vehicle inventory and customer parking, according to an application to the city Planning Board. Part of the existing parking area will remain with no changes.

The property is zoned as "flex commercial," but falls within the city's waterfront corridor, so the developer also needs a coastal consistency determination from the Planning Board. No major changes are planned to the exterior facade.

If approved, the $2 million project would take 60 days of construction.