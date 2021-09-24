Cantalician Center opens long-delayed inclusive playground in Depew

Three years after announcing plans to transform a concrete courtyard into an accessible playground for children with disabilities, the Cantalician Center for Learning will unveil its newly remodeled Russell J. Salvatore Courtyard next week.

Designed by Wendel Companies landscape architect David Kenyon, the new inclusive playground at Cantalician's academic campus in Depew offers more opportunities for students to learn and play together. It turned a barren central landscape into a secure and interactive play zone, with a safe rubber turf surface, sensory play areas, and outdoor drums, among other things.

Instead of a hard surface and some tables, it now features sand and water tables, a foosball table, benches, trees, large umbrellas and canopy shading, as well as separate zones for active play, passive play, educational activities, outdoor eating, communal space and a community area, plus some walking paths.

"It's the realization of a dream that came out better than we imagined," said Cantalician Center Executive Director Anne Spisiak. "Especially with trying to keep kids outdoors as much as possible during the pandemic, this was an absolute blessing."