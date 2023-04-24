In the search for licensed weed dispensaries, one door has closed and another door has opened.

Aaron Van Camp thought he had settled on a location for his legal weed dispensary at 1244 Niagara Falls Blvd., in the Town of Tonawanda, but he is now scratching that site off his list.

But licensees Glen and Gina Miller have submitted a location in Blasdell for approval to the state Office of Cannabis Management for their own conditional adult-use retail dispensary.

Over the weekend, the Millers submitted an application to the OCM for a newly built site at 3651 South Park Ave., near Lake Avenue.

"We found some other places that we think may generate more traffic, but I really liked Blasdell. I called the Town Hall and they were very nice," she said. "They're very cannabis friendly is the feeling that I got."

Miller said she feels there will be less competition in the Southtowns, especially once large corporate cannabis companies are allowed to open in the state.

"We have always kind of thought that we would stay in the Southtowns. We obviously have another business there," said Gina Miller, referring to Southgate Liquors in West Seneca. "I don't think anyone else is really interested in the Southtowns, so it kind of works out for us."

Still, the 2,600-square-foot building on South Park Avenue may not be the Millers' final location. They are keeping their options open and plan to submit more than one location for approval.

"We have some prospects and there's some properties we're really interested in," she said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

They've also looked in West Seneca, Cheektowaga and elsewhere in Blasdell.

The dispensary is tentatively titled East Leaf, an homage to Glen Miller's East Side upbringing, and the OCM's social equity initiatives. The OCM's licensees were chosen among entrepreneurs who (or whose family) were convicted of cannabis-related offenses. Glen Miller started selling cannabis at age 14 and ended up serving 20 years in prison or on parole for state and federal cannabis convictions.

East Leaf will be clean, minimalistic and modern, yet warm and earthy, with wooden fixtures, lots of greenery and clean lines, Gina Miller said.

"We don't want it to look like a smoke shop, how about that," Gina Miller said. "That's exactly the opposite of what we want. It's too busy looking, too much bright stuff. We'd like it to be clean and inviting."

Meanwhile, Aaron Van Camp, another CAURD licensee, is back to the drawing board.

"We're moving on from that location," he said, referring to a 2,400-square-foot space across from the Boulevard Mall and next to Watch World and the former Krispy Kreme.

After dealing with M.J. Peterson on the project, he didn't feel confident the landlord's approval process would move quickly enough. He also felt that the nature of his business was going to be a problem.

"We didn't feel like meeting with the company CEO was something everyone was going to have to do," Van Camp said.

His plan for the store, however, has not changed.

It will be a cross between The Botanist – a medical marijuana shop downtown – and a mini Apple store: clean, simple and with cannabis flower available for inspection at tables in the store. Customers will visit a budtender at the table, who will write up their order and send it to the counter, where their order will be prepared.