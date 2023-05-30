A new type of farmers market could be coming this summer: One that sells legally grown pot.

As licensed marijuana cultivators and retailers work their way through the unexpectedly slow and complicated process of getting brick-and-mortar dispensaries open, they will be able to join forces to sell their products at legal cannabis farmers markets this summer, according to the Office of Cannabis Management.

John Kagia, OCM Director of Policy, announced the plan at a town hall meeting with the Cannabis Association of New York last week. .

The cannabis farmers markets would be a way to help marijuana growers, who have been stung badly by the slow rollout of the legal pot marketplace across the state.

Many growers harvested crops last year expecting to sell their marijuana to store operators on the verge of opening. Instead, with only a handful of legal stores open statewide, and none in Western New York, the growers had a crop and no one to sell it to.

"It allows the growers to get to consumers who are going to be buying legal regulated products and it allows you to sell products more quickly across the state," Kagia said.

The markets will provide a way for legal weed cultivators to move the glut of product they've had sitting in storage as they wait for licensed retail dispensaries to open. There are only 13 legal dispensaries up and running in the state.

"We spent a lot of time trying to figure out a way in which we can get the biomass that you have produced into consumers' hands," he said.

It's being called the New York Cannabis Growers Showcase and it allows a minimum of three growers and one retailer to organize events where they can sell cannabis flower and pre-rolled cannabis cigarettes at non-storefront locations.

Cannabis growers and sellers will be able to stage events anywhere in the state, and will not be bound to the district in which they're licensed. The state cannabis office has not put a limit on how many growers and retailers can participate in an event.

But the cannabis farmers markets could face hurdles. The biggest could be that municipalities will have to grant approval for growers to hold one in their community.

Many details are still being worked out at the state level, and it will probably take about another month before the program is official, the OCM said. It will be a pilot program, which the state will consider making permanent, it said.

Licensed cannabis farmers have been begging state cannabis officials for help getting their product into the hands of consumers, with many saying they are in distress and nearing bankruptcy with no place to sell the millions of dollars in product they invested in and have been sitting on since the fall harvest.

"The farmers built this industry on their backs," said Jeanette Miller, a cultivator in Newfane, at an OCM meeting earlier this month.

Cultivators like Miller said they took on significant risk to grow the state's first legal cannabis crop and feel like they've been hung out to dry by the state. Small operation farmers said they put their livelihood on the line with the state's promise of a cannabis market, but the state's slow and problematic rollout has meant there was no cannabis market to sell their product to when crops were ready.

"I've taken out extra loans and lines of credit against my farm to try and keep going and now it's time to plant seeds," said Miller. "I don't think people understand when you talk about seeds that are $3, $4, $5 and $10 per seed."

Kerry Trammel, secretary of the Cannabis Association of New York's Cultivation Committee, said she has had to give up space she's spent $50,000 leasing in order to pay her bills.

“We’re struggling to survive," she said.