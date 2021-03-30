Cannabis campus developers remain high on potential for South Buffalo project

An extraction laboratory would take the oil out of the plant to produce balms, lotions, creams, pills, transdermal patches, food, beverages and other health and wellness products – as well as marijuana cigarettes.

The project would also include an incubator facility for Buffalo entrepreneurs and a vocational job-training center with a curriculum developed by Erie Community College. And Zephyr would collaborate with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center to research how to use cannabis to treat symptoms caused by chemotherapy.

In all, officials said the project could employ 500 to 1,000 people when fully operational.

Termini said Zephyr's overall development plans haven't changed as it awaited legalization, although some elements may have to be tweaked depending on the details of the new legislation and eventual regulations.

"Our goals largely remain the same, to build a world-class cannabis campus," he said. "All of the components of the initial proposal are still intact."