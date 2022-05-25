 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Canisius High School looks to add new learning atrium

Canisius High School atrium rendering

A pair of renderings of the proposed atrium addition to Canisius High School.

 Buffalo Preservation Board
Canisius High School wants to construct a 1,500-square-foot addition to its campus at the corner of Delaware Avenue and West Ferry Street.

The two-story glass-walled curved atrium – to be known as the Center for Global Learning – would be sandwiched between the Beecher Wing and the Rand Mansion, according to the school's application to the Buffalo Preservation Board. It will be equipped with technology to virtually connect students and faculty to over 2,000 Jesuit institutions.

"Students will engage in cross-cultural activities and conversation through both in-person and virtual experiences," according to a letter to the board from Architectural Resources, on behalf of the Jesuit high school.

The firm noted that the school is not "technically in a preservation district," but is seeking review and comment anyway "out of respect for the original Rand Mansion and location in close proximity to the Linwood District."

If approved, the project would begin this summer, with completion by year-end.

