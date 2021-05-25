Canisius High reveals $2.5M gift for new global learning center

Students at Canisius High School will soon have a modern facility for educational and cultural exchanges around the world, thanks to a $2.5 million gift to the Jesuit high school from a 1967 alumnus.
The new Madden Center for Global Learning will enable Canisius to connect its students and faculty with alumni, other Jesuit institutions and other learning opportunities worldwide, "opening Canisius students to a world of knowledge beyond the classroom," according to a news release announcing the gift. It will be located in an architecturally modern building adjacent to the Rand Mansion on the school's Delaware Avenue campus.
The facility is named for Michael Madden, a 1967 graduate, who went on to form a private equity investment firm called BlackEagle Partners, and is now giving back to his alma mater with his pledge toward building and funding the new center. The donation, which is the largest in the school's ongoing capital campaign, brings Canisius close to the $20 million mark in its fundraising effort – dubbed "Rich Tradition. Bold Vision."
“Mike’s generosity is a testament to the kind of man he is,” said the Rev. David Ciancimino, Canisius' president. “We are grateful for his leadership in this campaign, and for providing resources to enable the school to build on its 150 years of rich history and implement a bold vision of Jesuit education for tomorrow’s students.”
Canisius said construction of the Madden Center is expected to start in early 2022, with completion by September 2022.
Besides the Madden Center, the capital campaign is also aimed at raising funds for new baseball fields at the school's Robert J. Stransky Athletic Complex in West Seneca, a new Center for the Arts on the Delaware Avenue campus, and additional money for scholarship and financial aid programs.
"I am grateful to have the ability to give back to my alma mater," Madden said in the release. "The Center for Global Learning will enhance the opportunity for today’s Canisius students to interact with the global community and gain insight into the critical issues of our time.”
A South Buffalo native and son of a steelworker, Madden received a scholarship to attend Canisius, and also worked as a delivery driver after school to pay his way. He later graduated from Le Moyne College in Syracuse, earned a master's in business administration from University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School in Philadelphia, and joined a Wall Street securities firm. He rose through the ranks to ultimately run the firm's global investment banking practice before leaving to start BlackEagle.
“I consider myself very blessed with a wonderful family, strong personal relationships and some good fortune in my business career,” Madden said. “I also believe a major underpinning of my life has been the time I spent at Canisius."