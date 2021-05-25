Canisius High reveals $2.5M gift for new global learning center

Canisius said construction of the Madden Center is expected to start in early 2022, with completion by September 2022.

Besides the Madden Center, the capital campaign is also aimed at raising funds for new baseball fields at the school's Robert J. Stransky Athletic Complex in West Seneca, a new Center for the Arts on the Delaware Avenue campus, and additional money for scholarship and financial aid programs.

"I am grateful to have the ability to give back to my alma mater," Madden said in the release. "The Center for Global Learning will enhance the opportunity for today’s Canisius students to interact with the global community and gain insight into the critical issues of our time.”

A South Buffalo native and son of a steelworker, Madden received a scholarship to attend Canisius, and also worked as a delivery driver after school to pay his way. He later graduated from Le Moyne College in Syracuse, earned a master's in business administration from University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School in Philadelphia, and joined a Wall Street securities firm. He rose through the ranks to ultimately run the firm's global investment banking practice before leaving to start BlackEagle.