When Steve K. Stoute took over as president of Canisius College in June, he didn’t just become the first person of color to hold that office in the school’s 152-year history.

He also came as a first-generation college student and an immigrant who left his native Trinidad for the U.S. at 18 to pursue the opportunities of higher education.

No other Canisius president has more resembled the underrepresented and largely unrecruited students that small, private colleges must reach out to in order to compete in today’s educational environment – and who Stoute says Catholic colleges especially must serve as a matter of social justice.

You have introduced a platform you call RISE – Renew, Inspire, Serve, Empower – that’s about opening more opportunities at Canisius for all. What does that mean?

I think opportunity is the key word because I believe in the transformative power of higher education.

Higher education changed my life and the trajectory of my family's life for generations. So I believe in that story, and I believe in the power of a Canisius education.

I've met our faculty, I've met our alums, I've met so many leaders in the community who speak to the impact Canisius has had on them and their lives and their ability to be successful and contribute to our society. So for us, creating more opportunities to access a Canisius College education is critically important.

Canisius recently became the first local college to remove standardized testing from consideration for admission. What drove that decision?

When we look at standardized tests – whether it's the data available nationally about the effects of those tests on underrepresented and underfunded communities and on students with cognitive disabilities – those effects are unfortunate because they serve to keep students out of higher education.

They serve to prevent them from accessing this opportunity that we know is transformative for them and for their families. So for us, going test-free was a matter of justice.

We hope to get to know so many more students who probably thought college wasn't for them or they couldn't get into college because the test was in the way, and we hope they get to lean into their individual interests, their passions, their talents, their stories.

That’s what makes a college education and a college experience so engaging and so transformative. It is the community that you're a part of, and the differences within that community.

So why not create an environment where we foster even more difference, even more diversity, even more inclusivity by having people come to Canisius who otherwise would think, ‘Canisius isn't for me because I'm no good on standardized tests.’

Canisius is in East Buffalo, an area that has been largely left behind in Buffalo’s resurgence. What can Canisius and other institutions of higher education do to bring more services and development to underserved communities?

I often talk about and refer to the seal of the college which I wear on my lapel every day, because it says ‘The Canisius College of Buffalo.’ So for us, it is not that we are just in Buffalo – we are part of the fabric of this community.

What that means is a deep meaningful engagement in the community. One of the theories I learned in my career is asset-based community development.

We have to build this relationship with the community with an understanding that they are not at a deficit. They may be underfunded and under-resourced and underserved, but there are significant assets in that community.

How do we think about leveraging those assets in a way that benefits the community? Because as the community begins to thrive and be successful, so will Canisius and vice versa.

What else are you doing to make Canisius more accessible?

We are really proud that almost 100% of our students receive some sort of financial aid. It is one thing to create the opportunity and the access to Canisius, it's an entirely different proposition to also make it affordable.

And we’ve done that, we are competitively more affordable than our students and families even understand sometimes, so we have to better articulate our commitment to financial aid and to meeting a certain level of financial need.

The third piece of that puzzle is attainment. Access, affordability, attainment. I believe we do our students a disservice if we admit them and they're not successful. It is critically important that they come to us and they leave with a credential, they leave with the power to change their lives and impact the world around them.

That is part of our work here at Canisius in setting up and building our strategy for the next six years and beyond. The goal is to build the infrastructure and the support systems that ensure that more and more of our students across the board graduate on time and go on to successful lives and careers of contribution in our society.