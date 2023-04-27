Another local college is becoming a university.

Canisius College will transition to Canisius University during the summer, in time for the fall semester.

The school successfully petitioned the New York State Education Department Board of Regents for university designation, it announced in a Thursday news release.

In August, the Jesuit private college will unveil a refreshed branding initiative to introduce the school’s new identity.

Canisius joins local higher education institutions’ Buffalo State, Medaille and D’Youville in going from a college to university.

Canisius President Steve K. Stoute said in the news release that the change is a reflection of the expansion of the school’s academic programs and will provide greater opportunities for its students.

Stoute calls it a new chapter in Canisius’ 153-year history.

“We’re pleased that our name will more closely reflect how we view ourselves – as a comprehensive university with a breadth of excellent academic programs,” Stoute said.

Canisius currently offers 36 master’s degrees and advanced certificates, and its portfolio of graduate programs exceeds the threshold set by NYSED’s definition of a university.

“The designation as a university is simultaneously a reflection of what this institution has achieved, a responsibility to continue to impact students and communities, as well as an opportunity to reimagine what Canisius must be in the future,” he said.