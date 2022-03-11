Canisius College receives $1 million gift for its Science Hall renovation

Longtime Canisius College supporters John and Valerie Rowe donated $1 million to help fund ongoing renovations to Science Hall, a work in progress at the former HealthNow headquarters turned academic building.

John “Jack” Rowe, a 1966 Canisius alum who is now a professor at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health, and his wife, a retired professor of education at Fordham University, previously gave $2 million to launch the renovation of the building in 2007, Canisius President John Hurley said.

“Jack and Valerie supported the Science Hall project at its inception, and are now providing a lead gift for (the next) critically important phase of the project,” Hurley said in a statement.

The college has spent more than $47 million to purchase and renovate the building as a science center and has been holding classes there since 2012.

Science Hall currently houses the departments of mathematics, computer science and physics as well as the George E. Schreiner MD Pre-Medical Center, the Institute for Autism Research and most recently, the college’s new physician assistant studies program. Catholic Health System occupies the third floor.