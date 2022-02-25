Canisius College makes history as it names new president

Steve K. Stoute of Chicago’s DePaul University was named Friday as the next president of Canisius College.
Stoute will become the first person of color and the youngest person to lead the institution in its 150-year history.
"Having just turned 65 and having led the college safely and successfully through the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s time to step down and move on to the next phase in my life," Hurley said.
He will succeed retiring president John Hurley beginning July 1.
Stoute is a vice president and chief of staff at DePaul, the nation’s largest Catholic university, and has a background in law and higher education.
Martin J. Berardi, chair of Canisius’ Board of Trustees, said a 15-member selection committee chose Stoute following a 10-month national search that interviewed a slate of 40 candidates. He praised the committee’s “historic selection” of Stoute, 41, a native of Trinidad and Tobago.
Stoute grew up in the dual island Caribbean nation and came to the United States in 2000 to attend Seton Hall University in New Jersey, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
A soccer player who earned a postgraduate NCAA internship, he went on to obtain a master’s degree in exercise and sports science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he worked as the athletic department’s life skills coordinator. He earned a law degree from the University of Pennsylvania Law School and worked as a legal associate at Dechert LLP in Philadelphia. He served in the development office at Princeton University before joining DePaul as chief of staff in 2018. DePaul named him vice president for strategic initiatives in 2020.
Hurley, who has served as Canisius president since 2009, said he is thrilled to welcome Stoute as his replacement. During the selection process, Hurley said, Stoute impressed the search committee and the Canisius community with “his enthusiasm, his willingness to think big and his invitation to us to imagine a new future for this institution.”
Hurley said Stoute shares a legal background and a deep understanding of the challenges facing higher education, in general, and Catholic higher education, in particular. Last year, Hurley implemented cuts to faculty and programs to stave off a projected $20 million deficit due largely to declining enrollment and losses from the Covid-19 pandemic.
At his introduction, Stoute said his first goal will be “to engage deeply with this community and gather more friends of Canisius. I will go anywhere and everywhere I am invited so people will get to know me and what I care about and what I bring to Canisius.”
He said his biggest focus will be on increasing enrollment and widening the Canisius family.
"We are tuition dependent, so our biggest challenge will be to solidify our enrollment,” he said. “My own data tells me that there are enough students and families interested in Canisius college, but we need to build deeper, more meaningful relationships with them so they understand how Canisius can serve them and how their experience here will be unique in preparing them for the future.”
In addressing a gathering at the college’s Montante Cultural Center to announce his appointment, Stoute asked for a moment of silence for those affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
“I ask you to take a moment to think about, pray for, be mindful of our brothers and sisters in Ukraine, as we are all one human family, and their suffering is our suffering,” he said.
He also said he brings “an attitude of gratitude” to his new position and thanked the Canisius community for the passion and commitment he observed during his selection.
“I come from a culture where the belief and the saying is, ‘It takes a village to raise a child.’ ” he said. “So to my village – my friends, family, mentors and anyone whose path has crossed mine in a meaningful way, thank you.”
Stoute and his wife, Alison, and their two daughters, Isabelle, 5, and Genevieve, 4, will be moving to Buffalo from Chicago in the coming months.