Canisius College makes history as it names new president

Hurley, who has served as Canisius president since 2009, said he is thrilled to welcome Stoute as his replacement. During the selection process, Hurley said, Stoute impressed the search committee and the Canisius community with “his enthusiasm, his willingness to think big and his invitation to us to imagine a new future for this institution.”

Hurley said Stoute shares a legal background and a deep understanding of the challenges facing higher education, in general, and Catholic higher education, in particular. Last year, Hurley implemented cuts to faculty and programs to stave off a projected $20 million deficit due largely to declining enrollment and losses from the Covid-19 pandemic.

At his introduction, Stoute said his first goal will be “to engage deeply with this community and gather more friends of Canisius. I will go anywhere and everywhere I am invited so people will get to know me and what I care about and what I bring to Canisius.”

He said his biggest focus will be on increasing enrollment and widening the Canisius family.