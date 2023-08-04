Canisius adds degree programs to educate animal advocates, cultural workers

Canisius University is introducing two new academic programs for the fall semester, a bachelor’s degree in anthrozoology and a master’s in informal education and interpretation.

Undergraduate students who pursue a BA in anthrozoology will study the social sciences and the historical, cultural and ethical relationships between humans and animals. The new program addresses a growing need for animal advocates and service workers in settings like zoos, animal rescue organizations and wildlife sanctuaries and rehabilitation centers.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects a 29% increase in jobs in this field over the next decade, more than three times the average growth rate for all occupations. The BA in anthrozoology will help close this gap by preparing students for careers working with or teaching about animals.

Students who earn the BA can also go on to pursue advanced study in anthrozoology, as Canisius offers one of the only master’s degree programs in anthrozoology in the country. Audrey Browka, Canisius’ senior associate director of communications, said the school works closely with the Buffalo Zoo to provide hands-on learning opportunities.

“Students enrolled in certain courses receive a zoo membership as part of their experiential learning,” she said. “We also have strong relationships with the Erie County SPCA and various nature centers.”

The new master of arts in informal education and interpretation prepares graduate students to work in education outside the formal K-12 system, in areas like environmental education, historic preservation and museum curation. Courses are designed in an online format to accommodate working professionals.

Courses in informal education include natural, cultural and historical interpretation, nonprofit leadership, research methods and grant writing. The program culminates with a research project or internship capstone experience.

Professor Simon Bird, mostly recently an adjunct professor of geography at the George Washington University, has joined Canisius to direct the new master’s program. He has two decades of experience as a naturalist and conservation educator. He previously was director of urban sustainability at the University of the District of Columbia.

More information on the new academic programs can be found at canisius.edu/academics/our-schools/college-arts-sciences.

New Buffalo Institute gets new director



A couple of months ago, we shared stories of Canisius students who received scholarships and mentoring through its Urban Leadership Learning Community and went on to leadership roles in the Buffalo area.

The Urban Leadership Learning Community cultivates underrepresented and underfunded students to serve as future leaders. Shana Richardson of Buffalo earned a full scholarship from the ULLC program and graduated from Canisius with her bachelor’s degree in 2006. She went on to earn a master’s from the University at Buffalo, then earned a second master’s, in higher education student affairs administration, from Canisius.

Now she has joined her alma mater as the director of its New Buffalo Institute, founded in 2018 to address critical needs on Buffalo’s East Side.

Richardson grew up on the East Side and walked to Canisius’ Koessler Athletic Center every summer for five years to participate in the National Youth Sports Program housed on the Canisius campus.

At the New Buffalo Institute, Richardson will work with public and private partners on initiatives aimed at stimulating the local economy, revitalizing neighborhoods and improving the quality of life for residents in four strategic areas: urban education, neighborhood development and revitalization, entrepreneurship and economic development; and community-based learning and community service, Canisius said.

She previously worked as an adjunct professor at Canisius and Medaille, and recently served as director of student support services for UB’s Educational Opportunity Center.

Niagara prof gets youth sports grant



Darren C. Treadway, associate professor in Niagara University’s College of Hospitality, Sport, and Tourism Management, has received a three-year, $205,000 grant from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation to extend strategic development work he has done over the past three years with area youth sport organizations and create a pilot program to evaluate best practices for expanding its services to youth sports groups.

Under Treadway’s previous grant, he offered organizational and operations training to 30 organizations, completed consulting projects for 10 others, and held dozens of informational sessions on marketing strategy, leadership and financial controls. In all, the organizations serve more than 20,000 families in Western New York.

The new grant will provide these opportunities for an additional 36 organizations in Niagara, Erie, Orleans, Cattaraugus, and Chautauqua counties and pilot a program to test two alternative training programs.

