'Cancer didn't stop during Covid': Roswell Park sees more patients; missed screenings lead to more advanced disease

Many of Western New York's hospitals are struggling with big financial losses because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Not so at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, which has stayed profitable.

For the fiscal year ended March 31, Roswell Park logged a net surplus of $35.5 million on record $1.12 billion in revenues across its research, academic and clinical activities.

"We've grown despite the challenges of Covid and the pandemic, and I think that the reason for that is that we're a cancer-only hospital and cancer didn't stop during Covid," Roswell Park President and CEO Candace Johnson said.

In fact, Roswell saw more patients during its last fiscal year than it did two years ago – before the pandemic.

That, coupled with a full restoration of operating support from the state, which had been slashed by $13.3 million during the pandemic's first year, led to the public benefit corporation's surplus.

And more growth is likely ahead, as Roswell Park expands its physical footprint and sees more complicated cancers emerge – the unfortunate result of all those missed screenings during the pandemic.

To be sure, specialty hospitals, such as cancer centers, have faced pandemic-related pressures, too, namely higher expenses for supplies and services and the challenge of heightened Covid protocols to protect immunosuppressed cancer patients.

But because people with cancer typically don't delay their treatments, cancer centers have been able to better sustain patient revenue and volume through the pandemic than general hospitals that constantly grappled with an influx of Covid patients.

In most cases, general hospitals have not regained pre-pandemic medical-surgical or emergency department volumes.

Kaleida Health, for instance, has seen soft patient volume in 2022, which resulted in Western New York's largest health system losing about $10 million a month before seeing some improvement in June.

Covid accelerated existing health care trends that have been hurting hospitals.

More patients are visiting urgent care centers rather than emergency departments. Others are deciding to have their elective surgeries at ambulatory care centers rather than inside a hospital. Both trends mean fewer patients for hospitals.

Cancer is another animal, and tends not to be as affected by recessionary, inflationary or Covid pressures, said Kevin Holloran, an analyst with Fitch Ratings who leads the credit rating agency's nonprofit health care sector coverage.

"It's a non-elective kind of a thing," he said. "When you get it, you seek treatment for it. No one waits on cancer."

Patient volume returns

In the pandemic's first year, however, Roswell Park felt the sting on patient volumes.

The cancer center's active patients diagnosed, treated or seen in follow-up clinics declined 2.9% to about 43,000 for the year ended March 31, 2021. Roswell Park's annual report described that as a significant drop since patient activity drives a huge chunk of operating performance.

Other metrics also declined, but Roswell Park still recorded a slim net surplus of less than $1 million on revenues of $1.04 billion.

Then the patients started to come back.

Volume in the most recent fiscal year, which covered the pandemic's second year from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022, has fully rebounded and exceeded patient activity seen before Covid-19.

Roswell had almost 46,300 active patients in the last fiscal year, a nearly 8% increase from the pandemic's first year and up 4.5% from two years ago.

Outpatient visits also jumped to 288,758 last year, up more than 20,000 visits from the prior year and up more than 10,000 visits from two years ago.

Much of Roswell Park's surplus last year, Johnson said, "is from recovering from the clinical slowdown."

The cancer center also saw continued growth in its Care Network, an alliance of locations statewide geared toward treating patients in their community, though complicated cases can be referred to the mothership on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus.

RPCI Oncology, the entity that owns the six Roswell Park community practices within the network, booked $57.1 million in revenue for the 2022 fiscal year, up from about $47 million the year before.

Missed screenings

As the pandemic broke out, many Americans delayed medical care, including cancer screenings.

The pandemic resulted in nearly 10 million missed cancer screenings from January to July 2020, according to a report this year from the American Association for Cancer Research. Covid also impaired referrals for preliminary cancer diagnoses, resulting in an 11% jump in patients diagnosed with inoperable or metastatic cancer from March to December 2020 when compared with the same time period in 2019, the report found.

The association also found that racial and ethnic minorities were even more affected by the pandemic-related disruptions to cancer care.

Cancer centers – and patients – are grappling with the reality of those missed screenings.

"We're paying the price for that now because we're seeing more advanced cancers as a result of it," Johnson said.

Dr. Renier Brentjens, deputy director of Roswell Park, said he has had discussions with surgeons who are finding that more newly diagnosed patients have cancer that can't be removed surgically.

That's a big deal, he noted, since catching cancer early remains one of the key ingredients to good outcomes.

Brentjens, who joined Roswell Park last September from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, said many experts anticipate an increasing number of initial consults will involve patients who require chemotherapy because the disease is so advanced and less responsive to being surgical removed and monitored.

"Unfortunately, we predict that now and moving forward we're going to see some cases that we could have potentially cured if screening had continued but now are much more difficult to cure," he said.

Growth initiatives

The clinical rebound comes as Roswell Park, which employs 3,800 people, is in the midst of several growth initiatives.

To increase screenings, the most recent state budget provides a one-time investment of $4 million to Roswell Park for the procurement of a lung cancer screening mobile unit and medical technology. The mobile unit will be deployed in racially diverse neighborhoods and communities for the early detection of lung cancer, fitting into a larger health care trend of boosting access by meeting patients where they live.

As it stands, Johnson said, only around 5% of those eligible for lung cancer screening actually get screened.

"It's really something that we need to make people aware of," she said. "We're really going to make a huge impact and hopefully our mobile, CT scanner is going to change the way people view lung cancer, and it's my hope that we'll see those numbers not only rise in New York because of our efforts but other places around the country will start doing similar things."

As Roswell Park works to get its mobile unit rolling this fall, it's also expanding its physical footprint.

For one, work remains on track for the Roswell Park Scott Bieler Amherst Center to open next year.

The $23 million center, at 203 Park Club Lane, is Roswell Park's first new-build outside of its downtown Buffalo campus, an expansion geared toward the reality that more than 44% of the cancer center's patients come from communities north of Buffalo.

Roswell also is expanding from 133 to 157 permanent inpatient beds in its main Buffalo hospital, an 18% increase in bed count.

Johnson said construction should be completed by December. In its application to the state for the project, Roswell Park said it has seen a 46% surge over the last five years in the number of patients coming to Buffalo with stage 3 and 4 cancers – the most severe. That could increase further as a result of missed screenings.

"Unfortunately, we have a lot of sick people, and they need a bed because they need to be hospitalized," Johnson said. "So we're very anxious to get those online, because it's almost daily we're having discussions about making sure we have enough beds to accommodate our patients."