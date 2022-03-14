Canadian truck-bed cover manufacturer seeks tax breaks for move to West Seneca

Since its launch, the company has partnered with private label companies and distributors to expand its product line somewhat and drive up revenues. More recently, it began seeking a North American facility where it could automate basic tasks while manufacturing closer to its customers.

Officials looked at a few facilities in Canada, but "strongly preferred a NY-based facility" because of logistics and price. The West Seneca building is the only one they found and liked.

"If were not to move into this specific facility, we would continue looking for facilities in Ontario, northern U.S. states and Mexico," the company said.

The company plans to produce its newer products in West Seneca, including a new hard tonneau cover, a collapsible soft cover and the Terravis system, which includes a cover with solar panels on it and a portable power station.

But it will use only 36% of the facility for manufacturing, with another 14% as warehouse and 11% for offices. It will conduct "minor shipping and receiving," but not distribution, it said.

"This facility is meant for us to grow into, as we want to be able to manufacture in West Seneca for the long foreseeable future," the company wrote.

