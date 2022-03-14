Canadian truck-bed cover manufacturer seeks tax breaks for move to West Seneca

That vinyl or aluminum cover on top of your pickup truck bed might soon be made in West Seneca – in a warehouse facility that used to hold lots of beer.
Worksport Ltd., a Canadian company, is buying the former Certo Brothers Distributing Co. complex, which it will convert into a production plant for both its tonneau covers and its new solar-energy devices to charge electric vehicles.
That will allow the Mississauga, Ont.-based company – which is not yet profitable – to bring its manufacturing back to North America from Yantian, China, and give it more convenient access to the U.S. market, which accounts for 96% of its sales.
The company expects to employ 16 workers – six of them full-time positions – after the first two years.
Located at 2500 North America Drive, the 222,000-square-foot facility is currently vacant, after the 107-year-old Certo Brothers was acquired in 2019 by Rochester-based Wright Beverage Distributing and ceased local operations.
Worksport announced plans to buy the 18-year-old facility in early February, and now has it under contract for $8.125 million.
The company plans to renovate and equip the building for manufacturing, warehousing and offices, while using extra space for future expansion. The building sits on 15 acres of land.
"This is an absolutely huge step in the journey for Worksport," said Steven Rossi, the company's CEO and largest shareholder, in a statement. "We would be thrilled to proudly proclaim the Company’s products are ‘Made in America.’ ”
To finance the $15 million project, Worksport is asking the Erie County Industrial Development Agency for sales and mortgage-recording tax breaks totaling $103,562.
Worksport is also working with Invest Buffalo Niagara, Empire State Development Corp. and the New York Power Authority on an unspecified package of economic development incentives. If approved, the company could start work and finish by June 2024.
Founded in 2011, the public traded company is a small player in the market for tonneau covers, which sit on top of a truck bed to secure and protect the contents from damage or theft. Such covers can be either hard or soft, but Worksport has fewer models compared to larger rivals.
Worksport also is introducing products under its Terravis brand to harness and store solar power, even directing it into an electric vehicle's battery to increase mileage.
Since its launch, the company has partnered with private label companies and distributors to expand its product line somewhat and drive up revenues. More recently, it began seeking a North American facility where it could automate basic tasks while manufacturing closer to its customers.
Officials looked at a few facilities in Canada, but "strongly preferred a NY-based facility" because of logistics and price. The West Seneca building is the only one they found and liked.
"If were not to move into this specific facility, we would continue looking for facilities in Ontario, northern U.S. states and Mexico," the company said.
The company plans to produce its newer products in West Seneca, including a new hard tonneau cover, a collapsible soft cover and the Terravis system, which includes a cover with solar panels on it and a portable power station.
But it will use only 36% of the facility for manufacturing, with another 14% as warehouse and 11% for offices. It will conduct "minor shipping and receiving," but not distribution, it said.
"This facility is meant for us to grow into, as we want to be able to manufacture in West Seneca for the long foreseeable future," the company wrote.