Canadian developer still hopes to build residential glass tower in Buffalo

Jeff Wynn admits he's a little disappointed that his company's idea for a glass-walled high-rise residential tower wasn't accepted as an option for redeveloping the Mohawk Ramp.

But he and his brothers aren't giving up on their dream of bringing a glamorous big-city building to the Buffalo skyline.

"We're trying to look at other opportunities," he said. "We still want to do it, but now we have to start all over again."

Gold Wynn Residential USA – part of the Toronto-based Wynn Group of Companies – had teamed up with Colby Development of Buffalo for an $82 million proposal to reimagine the city-owned parking ramp at 477 Washington Ave.

The team submitted its plan earlier this year in response to the city's request for proposals to redevelop the 629-space facility, which is located on 1.14 acres of prime land bounded by Washington, East Mohawk and Ellicott streets.

"We thought it was perfect," Wynn said, a couple of days after a city selection committee decided not to include his plan among the finalists. "We put a lot of money into trying to build the building in Buffalo that’s really needed."

He still wants to pursue his own plan, either to replace another parking ramp or on a current parking lot in the city.