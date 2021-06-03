Canadian compost manufacturer plans to come to Buffalo

A Canadian manufacturer of compost bins and other environmental consumer products is expanding into the United States with a new facility planned for Buffalo, which will become its national hub for production and shipping.
Enviro World Corp., a 10-year-old company based in Toronto, is buying the former Federal Bakers Supply warehouse building at 1400 William St., along with a separate adjacent warehouse at 60 Bud Mill Drive and vacant land at 1380 William, according to Brendan Mehaffy, executive director of the city's Office of Strategic Planning.
The company is also seeking to purchase a city-owned landlocked parcel of 1.97 acres at 30 Bud Mill, according to a request to the city that has already been approved by the Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency and recommended by the Office of Strategic Planning, and that is now under consideration by the Common Council.
All are located in an industrial park off William. Terms of the private transactions have not been disclosed, but the city parcel – which includes a railway easement – would be sold for $2,000, based on an independent appraisal.
The combined properties would become a manufacturing and distribution center for Enviro World, which produces compost bins, rain collection barrels, and food scrap pails, as well as compost turning forks and thermometers for managing compost piles.
The products – made under the FreeGarden label – are sold internationally but the company also works through municipalities, schools and colleges to promote organic collection.
CEO Basil Thompson confirmed the planned expansion to Buffalo, saying the company had been "looking at the possibilities" for the U.S. market and viewed Buffalo as a strategic location because of both its proximity to Toronto and the ease of access for shipping.
"That is a very good freight point, so that is our target," he said. "Buffalo is well-connected with the freight network and rail network."
The company expects to hire about 20 people initially, with a goal of ramping up to 45 to 50 employees once fully operational, Thompson said.
He said the company has not yet set a target for manufacturing, saying that "will be decided later on" once the facility planning is further along. But he also noted that, with the Canadian border closed due to the Covid pandemic, it could be as long as two years before the facility could be ready.
"Once we’ve got the training and machines installed, then we’ll decide at a later stage how this will be taken to the next step," Thompson said.
Built in 1985, the main facility on William sits on 8.26 acres, with 76,040 square feet of building space. It includes a 52,820-square-foot food-quality warehouse, plus 10,560 square feet of freezer space, and another 10,370 square feet of office and retail space.
There's also an adjacent 6,118-square-foot truck maintenance facility, as well as rail lines and a 12,000-gallon fuel tank and pump on the site.
The two William Street properties and the warehouse at 60 Bud Mill had been owned by James J. Prise and the estate of John Edward Prise until December 2017, when New York City businessman and investor Harvey Kaylie acquired them for $2.475 million. But after Kaylie died in June 2018, his estate sold off his local real estate holdings, including the William and Bud Mill sites, which were acquired by another investor for $2.3 million.