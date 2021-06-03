Canadian compost manufacturer plans to come to Buffalo

The products – made under the FreeGarden label – are sold internationally but the company also works through municipalities, schools and colleges to promote organic collection.

CEO Basil Thompson confirmed the planned expansion to Buffalo, saying the company had been "looking at the possibilities" for the U.S. market and viewed Buffalo as a strategic location because of both its proximity to Toronto and the ease of access for shipping.

"That is a very good freight point, so that is our target," he said. "Buffalo is well-connected with the freight network and rail network."

The company expects to hire about 20 people initially, with a goal of ramping up to 45 to 50 employees once fully operational, Thompson said.

He said the company has not yet set a target for manufacturing, saying that "will be decided later on" once the facility planning is further along. But he also noted that, with the Canadian border closed due to the Covid pandemic, it could be as long as two years before the facility could be ready.

"Once we’ve got the training and machines installed, then we’ll decide at a later stage how this will be taken to the next step," Thompson said.