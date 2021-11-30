Canada will ease re-entry restrictions Tuesday, just as fears spread about a new variant

Businesses and cultural institutions on this side of the border have long sought the rule change set to take effect Tuesday that makes it easier for Canadians to visit the United States.
But with the Omicron variant gaining a toehold in Ontario, the timing is potentially problematic.
The Covid-19 testing landscape has changed dramatically since the early days of the pandemic.
Canada on Tuesday will let its own residents cross the border and return within 72 hours without showing proof of a negative Covid-19 test.
Business owners, nonprofit operators and elected officials welcome the boost in tourism that should come with the lifting of the costly, onerous testing requirement.
“It’s a great time for the Canadian travelers to come back,” said Patrick Kaler, Visit Buffalo Niagara's president and CEO.
With the U.S. side of the Canadian border poised to reopen, this holiday season will be a time for cross-border family reunions.
But this policy change comes just hours after Ontario officials confirmed Omicron's discovery in the province.
To be sure, scientists still are figuring out how dangerous this latest variant is and how well Covid-19 vaccines can prevent its spread.
But its arrival in North America raises the possibility that safety concerns could spur Canada to again tighten up the border.
"Even though you've got a new variant, and it's too early to assess the threat of it, most of the folks that I've been listening to are saying that people with three doses – that is, fully vaccinated with a booster – are going to probably have good protection against this variant," said Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat.
With the border closed to non-essential travel for much of the past 20 months, crossings at the region’s bridges plummeted.
Canadian tourists have helped fill in for the missing Americans. Just as cooped-up Americans traveled close to home during lulls in the pandemic, so did Canadians.
For example, total traffic volume at the Peace Bridge was 171,528 this October, a slight rise from one year earlier, but still just 39% of the monthly total from 2019, data show.
When the spans opened to vaccinated, non-essential Canadian travelers Nov. 8, local businesses hoped it would open the floodgates.
Wegmans hoisted a banner that read "Welcome back, neighbours!" Malls scrambled to draw up promotions.
Instead, it was more of a trickle.
The same thing happened in Fort Erie when non-essential American travelers were allowed to cross into Canada in August.
The biggest sticking point was the same going both ways: the need for a specific Covid-19 test within a strict time frame to enter or re-enter Canada.
The Toronto Maple Leafs' first game back against the Buffalo Sabres made it clear things would not come quickly back to normal. Instead of Canadians dressed in blue and white jerseys flooding downtown streets and restaurants, just 8,000 fans total showed up – putting the Canadian audience at about half its usual size.
Black Friday was another indicator.
Jennifer Semrau of Lindsay, Ont., is a diehard Black Friday shopper who has been crossing the border for 20 years to shop the sales.
Even with consumer goods prices rising and the Canadian dollar at 78 cents American, Semrau said it's worth crossing to shop because there's a better variety of merchandise and prices are "still cheaper than being at home."
She returned to do it again this year, but only because she was already here visiting family for Thanksgiving.
"It's like $100, $200 for a test ... " she said. "I had to do it because of Thanksgiving, but I probably wouldn't have just to shop."
Beginning Tuesday, Canada will waive the rule that requires Canadians to have a molecular Covid-19 test before returning home from a trip shorter than 72 hours.
Canadians who stay in the United States longer than three days will still have to show proof of a negative molecular test – as will American visitors to Canada for any length of time.
Rapid molecular tests are more expensive and can be harder to find than the less reliable rapid antigen tests. No Covid-19 test is required to enter or return to the United States from Canada.
“As I have said from the start, our two nations need a reciprocal approach to fully reopening our shared border," said Rep. Chris Jacobs, an Orchard Park Republican.
Michael Marsh, vice president of operations at the Canadian-led Merani Hotel Group, said Canadian visitors made up roughly 20% of customers at Merani's American properties before Covid-19.
"I think it's going to come back pretty strong," he said.
Tourism officials can only hope so.
Kaler said Canadians previously made up 35% to 45% of all area visitors, a figure that varies with the strength of the Canadian dollar.
Based on the decline in Canadian visitors from those historic levels, Kaler estimates this region has lost $1 billion since March 2020.
While summer has passed, he said, late fall and winter bring ample reasons for Canadians to visit: holiday shopping, the return of “Hamilton” to Shea’s Performing Arts Center and Buffalo Bills and Sabres home games.
“The whole testing thing has been too much of a hassle, at least for a casual trip,” said Patrick J. Whalen, director of Niagara University's Niagara Global Tourism Institute.
Whalen said he’s worried border crossings won’t return to their pre-pandemic totals, noting they never reached their pre-9/11 levels after the terror attacks produced enhanced border security.
However, Whalen said, “Any uptick will help, for sure.”
It is unclear how the rising concern over the Omicron variant will affect cross-border travel. Both cases reported in the Ottawa area were linked to people who had traveled to Nigeria.
In light of Omicron, could Canada tighten its border-crossing rules again or even close the border again to non-essential travel?
“Oh, absolutely,” Kaler said. “It’s definitely a concern. I think the last 20 months have taught us to be fluid and follow the best practices.”
News Washington Bureau Chief Jerry Zremski contributed to this report.