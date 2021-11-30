Canada will ease re-entry restrictions Tuesday, just as fears spread about a new variant

Businesses and cultural institutions on this side of the border have long sought the rule change set to take effect Tuesday that makes it easier for Canadians to visit the United States.

But with the Omicron variant gaining a toehold in Ontario, the timing is potentially problematic.

Canada on Tuesday will let its own residents cross the border and return within 72 hours without showing proof of a negative Covid-19 test.

Business owners, nonprofit operators and elected officials welcome the boost in tourism that should come with the lifting of the costly, onerous testing requirement.

“It’s a great time for the Canadian travelers to come back,” said Patrick Kaler, Visit Buffalo Niagara's president and CEO.

But this policy change comes just hours after Ontario officials confirmed Omicron's discovery in the province.

To be sure, scientists still are figuring out how dangerous this latest variant is and how well Covid-19 vaccines can prevent its spread.

But its arrival in North America raises the possibility that safety concerns could spur Canada to again tighten up the border.