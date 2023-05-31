ImmunityBio dealt recent blow by FDA

As bankrupt homegrown company Athenex Inc. fades away, where does Western New York go from here in its hunt for a biotech blockbuster?

That's unclear, though having a lineup of promising companies in the future could be a better route to hitting one home run.

But at least when it comes to the state-funded, $200 million drug manufacturing plant that was built in Dunkirk for Athenex, attention now turns to California-based biotech company ImmunityBio Inc.

ImmunityBio, which develops therapies and vaccines focused on cancers and infectious diseases, is the best immediate hope for the state – and taxpayers – to see any kind of near-term return on its big investment.

But ImmunityBio, backed by billionaire biotech entrepreneur Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, has hit some significant speedbumps of its own as of late.

And in the biotech world, as Western New York learned with Athenex, success is far from guaranteed.

ImmunityBio comes to WNY

With Athenex desperate for cash and looking to unload assets, the company decided to shop its lease in Dunkirk.

It found a willing suitor in ImmunityBio.

And in mid-February 2022, ImmunityBio completed its $40 million acquisition of the leasehold interest in the 409,000-square-foot facility in Dunkirk.

Early that year, Soon-Shiong said that ImmunityBio had "great ambitions to make this plant our star plant." The company's goal at the time was to start producing its Covid-19 vaccine drug substance by the end of 2022.

That has not happened.

In fact, in the fall, ImmunityBio laid off 38 workers at the 3805 Lake Shore Drive East plant after it determined the new facility had "construction needs that may require approximately 12 to 18 months to complete in order for it to be used as intended," according to its annual report.

In connection with the workforce reduction, ImmunityBio recorded $1 million in severance and retention costs last year, the report notes.

As it continues construction, ImmunityBio noted in a quarterly regulatory filing that it believes governmental funding will assist in funding a portion of the further build-out in Dunkirk. As of March 31, the company estimated that about $8 million to $10 million in governmental funding remained available for the site.

In an email May 26, ImmunityBio Chief Communications Officer Sarah Singleton said the company is "actively acquiring long-lead equipment to support the infrastructure of the facility and this equipment is required in order to complete the construction."

A recent setback

It was March 1, 2021, when Athenex announced that it had received a "complete response letter" from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a key breast cancer drug it was developing. Such a letter indicates that the FDA does not believe the new drug is ready for approval in its present form.

It was a crushing blow for Athenex, which would never recover from the setback.

ImmunityBio just received a complete response letter of its own on May 9 from the FDA, which declined to approve a therapy the company is developing to treat bladder cancer.

The news sent ImmunityBio shares tumbling from more than $6 to under $3.

In a regulatory filing, ImmunityBio said it was requesting a meeting with the FDA and planned to "diligently address and resolve the issues identified and seek approval as expeditiously as possible."

In that same filing, ImmunityBio disclosed that Soon-Shiong, its executive chairman, agreed to provide $30 million in debt financing to the company. Over the years, Soon-Shiong has funneled hundreds of millions of dollars to ImmunityBio to help fuel development of its various drug candidates.

Obligations in Dunkirk

When ImmunityBio acquired Athenex's lease in Dunkirk, the company also assumed all of the investment and hiring obligations previously negotiated with the state.

That includes spending $1.52 billion on operational expenses during the initial 10-year lease term, which expires in 2031. And if ImmunityBio elects to renew the lease for another 10 years, it must spend an additional $1.5 billion on operational expenses during that term.

ImmunityBio also must hire 450 employees at the Dunkirk facility within the first five years of operations, including 300 workers within the first 2½ years.

For ImmunityBio, filling the Dunkirk facility is a big bite. Its next largest facility, its annual report shows, is a 179,401-square-foot laboratory, research and manufacturing operation in El Segundo, Calif.

But ImmunityBio writes in its annual report that it believes the Dunkirk facility "will provide us with a state-of-the-art biotech production center that will substantially expand and diversify our existing manufacturing capacity in the U.S. and the ability to scale production across all of our key platforms."

Whether that happens remains unclear.

