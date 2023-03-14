A Cleveland-based company, TransDigm Group, has agreed to buy Calspan.

Calspan, an aviation and transportation research company, has 625 employees at locations in four states. The purchase price is $725 million in cash, according to a regulatory filing.

Locally, Calspan has operations in Cheektowaga and Niagara County.

In a statement, Calspan said its organization "will remain intact with no impact to staff or operations."

"The acquisition by TransDigm will leave Calspan well-positioned for future stability and success, affording a smooth and lasting transition from the company’s current private ownership," the company said in a statement.

TransDigm, which is publicly traded, said Calspan is expected to generate revenues of about $200 million this year.

"We are excited about the acquisition of Calspan," said Kevin Stein, TransDigm's president and CEO. "We see opportunity for TransDigm's proven operating model to enhance the company's established positions across a diverse range of aftermarket-focused aerospace and defense development and testing services."