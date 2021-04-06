 Skip to main content
Calspan buys testing company
Calspan Technology Holding Corp. has made another acquisition, snapping up a testing lab on Long Island that specializes in testing hypersonics and clean energy technology for the federal government, as well as for aerospace and defense companies.

The Cheektowaga-based parent of aerospace and automotive research company Calspan Corp. did not say how much it paid to buy ACEnT Laboratories, a 13-year-old company that provides high-quality ground and flight test systems centered around the two technologies.

The company, which has operations in Ronkonkoma, and in Hampton, Va., was acquired in a deal that closed March 31.

ACEnT will operate as the Calspan Advanced Solutions business within Calspan Systems Corp., based in Newport News, Va. Its former president and CEO, Anthony Castrogiovanni, will serve as chief technology officer for Calspan Holdings.

“Bringing the skills and talents of the ACEnT Laboratories team into the Calspan family demonstrates our continued vision and commitment to serve the high-speed market and its customers,” said Calspan Holdings President and CEO Peter Sauer.

