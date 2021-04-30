California wealth manager plans rehab of Delaware Avenue mansion

Crux bought the three-story Dorsheimer house late last year for $1.09 million, and is preparing to embark on a renovation that's expected to cost another $1 million to $2 million. The result will be an updated office with space for 20 financial advisers and 10 staff members, as well as multiple conference rooms and a third-floor lounge.

Located at 434-438 Delaware Ave., the mansion was designed by H.H. Richardson and was built in the Louis XIII style between 1869 to 1871. The orange brick and gray sandstone house is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and features a green mansard roof.

The 9,536-square-foot mansion – long since converted to offices – sits on almost one-third of an acre on the edge of both downtown Buffalo and Allentown, with 24 parking spaces.

According to the Buffalo Architecture and History website, the Dorsheimer house was converted into offices in the late 1950s by food brokerage George R. Bennett Co., which also added a glass-enclosed office extension on the southeast side.

Part of that addition will be demolished by Crux, under new plans submitted to the Buffalo Preservation Board by Silvestri Architects.