California firm seeks ECIDA help for solar farm in Marilla

$5.7 million in tax breaks sought for Chautauqua County solar farm A Canadian alternative-energy supplier is seeking more than $5.7 million in tax breaks for a new solar farm in the Chautauqua County.

The company is seeking a package of property, sales and mortgage recording tax breaks from the ECIDA, including a special payment in lieu of taxes that calls for a fixed payment per megawatt of capacity for up to 25 years. The payment would start at $4,500 per megawatt, or $20,250, but would rise 2% annually.

Renewable Properties is also asking for $174,674 in sales tax breaks and $32,332 in mortgage recording tax incentives.

The ECIDA will hold a public hearing Sept. 20 at Marilla Town Hall to obtain feedback. Additional written comments can be submitted through Sept. 21.

"Without a PILOT, we will not be able to finance and build the project," the company wrote. "Erie County residents would miss out on the opportunity to subscribe to a community solar program providing clean, renewable energy."

Canadian alternative energy producer plans solar farm in Pomfret Saturn Power Inc. of Baden, Ont., is seeking to erect a 3.5-megawatt solar array on a 35-acre agricultural field.

Located at 11061 Bullis Road, just south of Greenwood Terrace, the land is currently vacant, with shrubs, forest and wetlands on much of it, and the northern and southeastern portions are actively used by a tenant as farmland for growing soybeans and corn. It's owned by Daniel G. Handy of East Aurora, but Renewable Properties would lease the agricultural portion to develop, build, operate and maintain the solar facility.