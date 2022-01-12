California company assuming Athenex's lease at state-funded drug plant in Dunkirk

Now, it appears, those obligations will fall to ImmunityBio, which develops cell and immunotherapy products.

For Athenex, it will continue to operate its pharmaceutical division and pharmaceutical solutions divisions. It has not sold any of its rights to its corporate headquarters in Buffalo.

In addition, ImmunityBio has a preliminary agreement with Athenex that would allow the Buffalo company to manufacture some products at the Dunkirk facility under a contract manufacturing pact.

"We are pleased to announce this agreement regarding the Dunkirk facility, which we believe will allow us to execute on our strategy and create value for the specialty pharmacy division of Athenex," Athenex Chief Operating Officer Jeffrey Yordon said in a statement. "We look forward to continuing our strong relationship with the Dunkirk team as a contract manufacturing partner. We believe this transaction is aligned with Athenex's commitment to unlock value for its shareholders and will put Athenex in a better financial position to deliver on its goals in the upcoming year.”

Athenex will use proceeds from the sale to pay down debt and other corporate purposes.

