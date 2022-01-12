California company assuming Athenex's lease at state-funded drug plant in Dunkirk

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
Buffalo biopharmaceutical company Athenex on Wednesday announced a transaction that has big implications for a state-funded $200 million drug manufacturing facility in Dunkirk.
Athenex said it has entered into an agreement for California-based ImmunityBio Inc. to assume its leasehold interest in the 409,000-square-foot Dunkirk facility, as well as certain related assets, for about $38 million. The transaction, subject to closing conditions, is expected to close in the first quarter.
Once the deal closes, ImmunityBio will assume all capital expenditure and hiring obligations of Athenex's agreements with New York State.
Athenex, which hasn't yet been able to start operating inside the Dunkirk plant after a series of regulatory setbacks, agreed to lease the state-owned facility and its equipment for $1 per year for an initial 10-year term. In exchange, Athenex committed to spending $1.52 billion on operational expenses in the first 10-year lease term. In addition, the agreement with the state called for Athenex to hire 450 employees in Dunkirk within the first five years of operations, including at least 300 within the first 30 months of the plant becoming operational.
Now, it appears, those obligations will fall to ImmunityBio, which develops cell and immunotherapy products.
For Athenex, it will continue to operate its pharmaceutical division and pharmaceutical solutions divisions. It has not sold any of its rights to its corporate headquarters in Buffalo.
Support Local Journalism
In addition, ImmunityBio has a preliminary agreement with Athenex that would allow the Buffalo company to manufacture some products at the Dunkirk facility under a contract manufacturing pact.
"We are pleased to announce this agreement regarding the Dunkirk facility, which we believe will allow us to execute on our strategy and create value for the specialty pharmacy division of Athenex," Athenex Chief Operating Officer Jeffrey Yordon said in a statement. "We look forward to continuing our strong relationship with the Dunkirk team as a contract manufacturing partner. We believe this transaction is aligned with Athenex's commitment to unlock value for its shareholders and will put Athenex in a better financial position to deliver on its goals in the upcoming year.”
Athenex will use proceeds from the sale to pay down debt and other corporate purposes.
It's been one delay after another for Athenex's $200 million drug manufacturing facility in Dunkirk, a state-funded project first announced by then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo nearly six years ago.
In announcing its third-quarter earnings in November, Athenex said construction of the Dunkirk plant was "essentially complete," though its plan to start manufacturing there in the fourth quarter was being pushed well into 2022.
The facility was originally due to be ready by the end of 2018, at least when former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced in February 2016 that the state would build the plant for Athenex.
For ImmunityBio, it said it plans to further invest in the plant by adding biological manufacturing equipment and transferring technology from California to the Dunkirk facility. The company said it anticipates to begin "producing Covid vaccine drug substance" in the fourth quarter of 2022.
"We are pleased to expand our global manufacturing capacity of biologics and vaccines with the addition of this state-of-the-art facility to our ecosystem of manufacturing facilities," said Patrick Soon-Shiong, ImmunityBio's executive chairman. "The Dunkirk facility will establish a global pandemic preparedness manufacturing plant for novel vaccines and immunotherapy products. We are looking forward to working with the Dunkirk community and State of New York to make western New York a global biotech manufacturing center."
Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com.