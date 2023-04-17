About two years ago, Buffalo biopharmaceutical company Athenex was a buyer, agreeing to pay up to $185 million to acquire a Houston immunotherapy company as it built up its cell therapy products.

Now, it appears, Athenex is an acquisition target.

Biomed Industries Inc., a biopharma company in San Jose, Calif., sent a letter Thursday to Athenex's board of directors, offering to buy all of the company's stock it doesn't already own for $1.21 per share – the stock's closing price on Wednesday, according to a news release.

The offer, which values Athenex at around $10.5 million, provided a small bump to Athenex's stock, with shares trading near $1.30 for several days. Athenex shares have lost 99% of their value since February 2021.

In the letter, Biomed Chairman and CEO Lloyd L. Tran wrote he believes the offer "is very compelling as it provides shareholders with a highly certain and significant return and the ability to obtain liquidity for their shares." Tran said Biomed could complete a deal within 60 days.

Neither Biomed nor Athenex responded to inquiries seeking comment on the offer.

This isn't the first sale speculation Athenex has faced. In August, a newspaper in India reported that two companies, among other contenders, were in talks to acquire Athenex, once one of the great hopes for building the pharmaceutical industry in Western New York.

Athenex remains in the midst of a restructuring program that began in March 2022 and has involved selling off parts of the company it no longer considers core to its operations. That has involved slashing jobs, trimming costs and early last year selling its leasehold interest in a state-funded Dunkirk manufacturing plant for about $40 million.

"We believe Athenex has an uncertain future," Tran wrote in his letter to Athenex's board, noting that key clinical trials of the company's drug candidates have failed.

Tran also pointed out Athenex in early March received notice of alleged defaults from major lender Oaktree relating to the company's senior credit agreement. Athenex has said it has responded to Oaktree to dispute the alleged defaults but it has not reached a mutual agreement.

Buffalo drug company Athenex trying to work with major creditor as cash gets tight The company is implementing more cost-savings programs with plans to monetize assets and raise capital "in order to extend cash runway in 2023."

Tran, in his letter, said a merger of Athenex and Biomed "would add significant value for each of our respective businesses and shareholders."

For one, Biomed believes its drug candidates for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease would increase the share price of the combined enterprise.

In addition, Biomed said it has a pathway to further streamline Athenex's business to reach breakeven in 12 months while continuing to develop the company's current drug pipeline. In turn, Biomed envisions using Athenex's current manufacturing facilities for the combined firm's drug pipeline.

"We believe our proposal is in the best interests of all shareholders as it offers shareholders a significantly more attractive risk/reward scenario than the board's current plan," Tran wrote. "Because we believe investors will favor a sale of the Company, we highly encourage you not to pursue any significant transactions while our proposal is outstanding."