Caesars partnering with Bills indicative of new trend in pro sports

It wasn’t long ago that it was considered taboo for a professional sports team to partner with a sports betting operator.

Now it's a big part of the business.

The Buffalo Bills and Caesars Entertainment entered into a multiyear partnership to make Caesars Sportsbook an “Official Mobile Sports Betting Partner” of the team.

The partnership provides Caesars Sportsbook with naming rights to a sportsbook-style club lounge that opened at the start of the football season at Highmark Stadium. It also includes custom fan experiences, significant sponsorship assets, VIP and hospitality experiences and broadcast and digital content across Bills' properties.

“Who would have thought this, even five years ago, that there would be a chance for us to engage with sports fans through professional sports teams,” said Dan Shapiro, senior vice president and chief development officer at Caesars.

Sportsbooks like BetMGM, FanDuel, DraftKings and Caesars are opening lounges with restaurants and bars – and where it is allowed, betting terminals – inside and adjacent to stadiums and arenas.

As more states continue to legalize sports betting, more operators are taking advantage of this several-year trend. They understand the importance of reaching fans through sales and marketing efforts by connecting with their users and creating new relationships, while, for teams, it has become a new revenue source.

Ron Raccuia, executive vice president and COO for the Bills, said the deal with Caesars has been beneficial for both sides.

“New York State has produced a record number of legalized sports betting opportunities since it went online, our fans enjoy it and it is another way for us to interact with them,” Raccuia said.

Caesars Sportsbook was among the first sports betting operators to launch in the state on the day mobile sports wagering went live in January. It has already become a multibillion-dollar industry in New York. FanDuel is also a Bills team sponsor.

In September, New York logged its seventh month of at least $1 billion in handle within the first nine months of operation. With three months of reporting left for 2022, the state's sports betting is estimated to generate around $17 billion in handle for the calendar year, but that number will fall short of some initial estimates from earlier in the year, said PlayNY analyst Grant Lucas.

"At the beginning of the year, New York sportsbooks rolled out heavy promotions and free bets, which factored into those early monthly totals," Lucas said. "Now, because of the high tax rate, those same sportsbooks are taking a more measured approach to New York sports betting promos."

The Caesers Sportsbook lounge, where fans can only make mobile bets, is located in the suites area in the northwest corner tower of the existing Business Class Club. It has the capacity for 300 to 400 people.

“It looks and feels like a traditional sports betting lounge but with New York State laws, you’re not allowed to place bets at terminals,” Raccuia said. “Everything is mobile.”

The lounge was a popular place for fans during the team’s Monday night home opener last month – a lopsided win over the Tennessee Titans. It was packed throughout the game and those in attendance received a Caesars goblet as part of a variety of giveaways and visits from brand ambassadors like Trey Wingo and Kenny Mayne, former ESPN celebrities.

Shapiro called it a nice place to watch a game with a “stunning view” of the action that will be especially well received when it starts to get colder outside because it provides an indoor area and cover. There’s an array of food and beverage choices, stadium-style seating, bar tables and chairs and TVs throughout the lounge. Caesars plans to add a live odds board, or wager wall, for games going on around the country.

The Monday night game in Orchard Park was also the kickoff for the Caesars Sportsbook Truck Tour, a fan engagement and tailgate campaign featuring an 18-wheeler traveling across the United States. It was parked in the Bus & Limo Lot, between Gate 3 and 4 and adjacent to Tailgate Village.

“It was quite an atmosphere – what we were hoping for – a party atmosphere,” Shapiro said. “Obviously with the way the Bills were playing, people were in a great mood up there.”

Dan Misko, senior vice president for business development at Pegula Sports & Entertainment, said that having Caesars’ presence at the stadium should be a major attraction for fans.

"We're very excited to work together with Caesars to engage Bills fans throughout Western New York and Southern Ontario, bringing these unique experiences right to their fingertips,” Misko said.

The partnerships are something teams are entering into across all major sports, leading to the presence of sportsbooks in stadiums and arenas nationwide.

At KeyBank Center in Buffalo, the Sabres have offered the Seneca Sports Lounge since the 2019-20 season in the East Wing of the 200 Level with a sports ticker, featuring updated betting odds and interactive games provided by Seneca Casino & Resorts.

Caesars hosts a variety of sportsbook lounges around the country and they are different based on the state’s gambling legislation. New York allows for mobile sports betting, but Caesars can’t offer terminal betting commonly seen at regulated casinos, which in the state is only allowed on Native American territory.

It worked with the Bills to create a lounge concept where people can interact with the brand. Shapiro said Caesars looks to partner with organizations where there is a passion for the team.

“These fans are so engaged with their team and what’s going on, so we want to be part of that,” Shapiro said. “We really homed in on the Buffalo area and we think it’s a great market for us, and the Bills have really helped us reach customers.”

In other locations around the country – where legislation allows for it, Caesars has been able to offer a real-money sportsbook inside its lounges.

The first one of those – and the first of any sportsbook live betting lounges inside a U.S. professional sports facility – was opened last May by Caesars in Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena, where the NHL’s Capitals and NBA’s Wizards play.

The two-story, 18,000-square-foot venue, called the William Hill Sportsbook at Monumental Sports & Entertainment’s Capital One Arena, features 17 betting windows and 12 self-service betting kiosks, 100 TVs and has a full-service restaurant with a sports-bar menu open year-round.

After that, another sportsbook, in connection with Guy Fieri's Kitchen + Bar, opened outside Chase Field in Phoenix, where the Arizona Diamondbacks play baseball, and it is the largest retail sportsbook to open in partnership with a major sports stadium nationwide. Caesars also will be adding another real-money sportsbook this season at Rocket Mortgage Arena in Cleveland, home of the NBA’s Cavaliers.

Caesars has several other lounges where only mobile betting can be offered, including at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis where the NFL’s Colts play. There’s also a new lounge ready to open for Rangers and Knicks games at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

“It’s a good opportunity to acquire new customers and for our existing customers, it’s a good way to reward and thank them,” Shapiro said.