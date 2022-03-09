Cadet Cleaners building, spared from demolition, set to become apartments

Developer Nick Sinatra now intends to convert the former Cadet Cleaners building – once targeted for demolition – into 18 apartments and a small office, removing a potential neighborhood hurdle while relieving preservationists.
Sinatra & Co. Real Estate – which had previously received city approval to tear down the 28,932-square-foot structure at 169 West Utica St. – is proposing to convert the building into 14 one- and four two-bedroom apartments, plus a small 1,000-square-foot office space.
At least 10% of the units will be designated as affordable, likely for a household earning no more than 80% of the area median income, although "we are still modeling some of the financial pieces," said Sinatra Vice President of Development Matt Connors.
Right now, that means one apartment, but "we are still working through the affordable unit count," Connors added.
The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.
The apartments will range in size from 639 to 1,214 square feet, and four of them are two-story units, according to plans by Silvestri Architects. Two others have upstairs balconies overlooking a landscaped outdoor patio. Phil Nanula's Essex Homes of WNY is also working on the project.
No commercial tenant has been lined up yet for the space, which the firm described as "light commercial" in a letter to the Buffalo Preservation Board.
Support Local Journalism
The two-story brick building is considered a "contributing structure" to the Elmwood Historic District (East), so Sinatra and Essex are working with the National Park Service and pursuing state and federal historic tax credits to finance the project.
If approved, construction on the project – estimated to cost $7.2 million – would start this summer.
The new plan is a sharp reversal of what Sinatra and Essex had originally proposed for the 1.1-acre site, which was used as a self-storage facility from 2011 to 2015, and was acquired by Sinatra in 2016.
The developers had planned to construct a four-story condominium building, dubbed Atlantic Central, with 54 for-sale units and one below-grade level of 95 indoor parking spaces, in a 101,700-square-foot building. The condos would have occupied all four above-ground floors, including some two-story townhouse-style units.
As of early 2019, the developers had even received approval for the $22.4 million project from both the Zoning Board of Appeals and the Planning Board.
But Sinatra and other developers have faced intense criticism from residents of the Elmwood Village for being too quick to tear down older buildings instead of renovating and reusing them.
Sinatra was widely criticized for the demolition of 184 W. Utica for a different project, although Connors said that's the only building that Sinatra has taken down in Buffalo. So the firms went back to the drawing board to see what they could do.
Connors noted that Sinatra is undertaking three other historic preservation projects within a mile of the Cadet building - not including its partnership with Ellicott Development Co. to redevelop the former Women & Children's Hospital of Buffalo campus into Elmwood Crossing. It's also bringing nine apartments to 197 Summer St., 12 units to 257 Elmwood Ave., and five apartments and a ground-floor restaurant at 471 Elmwood.
Those projects are about half-done, Connors said. "The main thrust of our business is historic renovations and we have won multiple awards," Connors noted. "Given the success with those rehabilitations, and additional structural review at 169, we feel adaptive reuse serves this site best for us and the community."