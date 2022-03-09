Cadet Cleaners building, spared from demolition, set to become apartments

Developer Nick Sinatra now intends to convert the former Cadet Cleaners building – once targeted for demolition – into 18 apartments and a small office, removing a potential neighborhood hurdle while relieving preservationists.

Sinatra & Co. Real Estate – which had previously received city approval to tear down the 28,932-square-foot structure at 169 West Utica St. – is proposing to convert the building into 14 one- and four two-bedroom apartments, plus a small 1,000-square-foot office space.

At least 10% of the units will be designated as affordable, likely for a household earning no more than 80% of the area median income, although "we are still modeling some of the financial pieces," said Sinatra Vice President of Development Matt Connors.

Right now, that means one apartment, but "we are still working through the affordable unit count," Connors added.

The apartments will range in size from 639 to 1,214 square feet, and four of them are two-story units, according to plans by Silvestri Architects. Two others have upstairs balconies overlooking a landscaped outdoor patio. Phil Nanula's Essex Homes of WNY is also working on the project.