Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown is making the case that the city's redevelopment boom is starting to make more of an impact on the long-neglected West Side and East Buffalo. And he's bringing the numbers to back it up.

According to a new report issued by the city Tuesday, Buffalo has now recorded more than $9 billion in real estate development projects within city limits in the last 10 years, including nearly $430 million in the last year alone that are either planned or under construction.

Led by Mayor Brown, city officials touted the achievement in their first quarterly update on development activity, saying that no one would have expected a decade ago that Buffalo would reach that mark, let alone after just 10 years. The tally of public- and private-sector projects includes affordable housing, market-rate housing, office buildings, retail space, mixed-use projects, and other commercial and industrial development.

"This is an exciting day in the City of Buffalo," Brown said. "And it shows our focus on lifting up all areas of Buffalo, and making sure that the development, that the renaissance, is reaching our entire community."

Brown was particularly proud of the development activity on the city's East and West sides, "areas of our city where we have experienced the highest poverty," but which saw the most development activity last year, with more than $197.7 million in new development on the West Side and $116 million in East Buffalo.

"Shovels have been hitting the ground, and if you drive down Jefferson Avenue, if you drive to different parts of East Buffalo, you’ll see different things that have gone up," Brown said. "East Buffalo isn’t just Jefferson Avenue. It’s much larger than that."

Officials also noted that real estate activity in the city has expanded and broadened dramatically as the development community has gained confidence and a host of new players have entered the market. Where the initial years were dominated by a few large, mostly public-sector projects such as the medical campus institutions and higher education, now it's a plethora of small projects that add up. There's also a much more diverse array of developers involved.

"No longer is it about one name in the city of Buffalo. There are dozens of names in the city of Buffalo in terms of individuals who are doing work," said Brendan Mehaffy, executive director of the Office of Strategic Planning, and the city's chief economic development officer.

Officials called it the cumulative result of efforts to make the city more development-friendly and efficient by streamlining the review process and ensuring that procedures are clear. "What drives us is fairness and consistency, professionalism in the work that we do, and that creates predictability," Mehaffy said.

"Buffalo is open for business," Brown added. "We have a very hands-on development team that has been very creative in solving issues that developers have had to keep projects moving forward."

And they said they're just getting started, pointing to Buffalo's bicentennial in 2032 as the next target, while listing a series of simultaneous infrastructure, streetscape and technology initiatives that are in the works.

"Our progress does not stop," Brown said. "In the coming years, my plan is to continue to build on our strong momentum by encouraging more development and expanding our focus on equity and inclusion. We want to make sure that every section of our city benefits from the investments that we’re seeing in the City of Buffalo."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

That is also why they are working to ensure that longtime residents don't get priced out through gentrification. But the growth of new housing will also bring other needed services to those areas.

"People attract retail investment and retail development," Brown said. "With quality housing, and affordable housing, with mixed-income housing, we will build on the population base that will make it easier to attract grocery stores and other retail to the City of Buffalo."

The planned series of four briefings per year is designed to not only highlight what has happened – even though the actual development work is done by the private sector – but also to broadcast that success and encourage more.

"By telling the story of what's happening with development in the City of Buffalo, it will help us to attract even more development and job creation in the city," Brown explained.

Last year, a total of 126 new development projects totaling $428 million in investment were either approved by the Buffalo Planning Board or granted permits by the city. Besides the East and West sides, that included $60.26 million in downtown Buffalo and the waterfront, $37.24 million in North Buffalo and $17.48 million in South Buffalo.

"It’s clear that 2022 was a very successful year for the City of Buffalo. We want to continue that success," Brown said. "It’s also clear that Buffalo remains a good place for development and investment, and we want to send that message across the state, across the nation."

Those projects will bring 519 new market-rate housing units and 492 affordable units, helping to address the documented housing shortage. And it is particularly noteworthy, Brown said, because "we were coming out of the pandemic."

"Those municipalities that are able to come out of the pandemic strong, most quickly, will reap the benefits of that," Brown said. "We are seeing that in the City of Buffalo, but we have to accelerate the pace of what we’re doing."

Mehaffy acknowledged that many municipalities such as Buffalo are facing new economic "headwinds" – including rising interest rates and climate change – and must adapt to a constantly changing environment. But "where others might get blown over, we lean into it, and that's exactly what we're doing right now for the next few years."

"It is not just what has happened over the last 10 years, but it’s also very much about where we’re going," Mehaffy said.

Those efforts include the ongoing Smart Streets redesigns of Jefferson, Bailey, Fillmore and Parkside avenues, as well as on Niagara, Tifft and Main streets; a new waterfront plan to better connect the DL&W Terminal to Centennial Park; investments of American Rescue Plan funds into public health clinics and affordable housing; and the city's first four-year strategic plan.

There are also three notable projects in the "pre-development" phase – the Hispanic Cultural Center at Niagara and Hudson streets, the Ike and BG mixed-use project at 1652 Genesee St., and the African-American Cultural Center at 350 Masten Ave.

And there's the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority's $1 billion redevelopment of Marine Drive, Perry Projects and Shaffer Village, including demolition of the seven Marine Drive towers to be replaced by multiple new apartment buildings of varying heights with at least 616 units.

"The waterfront should be a place where anyone has a right to live," said BMHA Executive Director Gillian Brown.