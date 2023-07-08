The downtown Buffalo that Nancy Smith remembers from her childhood can best be described in one word: booming.

That description rarely applies today. Smith, a retiree who lives on the city’s West Side, believes part of the answer is a grocery store.

Mayor Brown wants Common Council to reconsider denial of forgivable loan for Braymiller Market "We need a market in downtown Buffalo. The way I look at it as mayor is, if downtown falters, the entire city of Buffalo's tax base falters because the downtown tax base supports every single neighborhood in the city of Buffalo," Brown said.

“They need one downtown,” Smith said Thursday.

Mayor Byron Brown could not have said it better himself. In fact, he has been saying it, repeatedly and loudly, in the hopes of convincing Common Council members to change their minds and approve more than half a million dollars in funds to keep Braymiller Market on Ellicott Street afloat.

But based on interviews with some of the Council’s more influential members, it appears the wishes of Smith and Brown and others may go ungranted.

Buffalo Common Council members nix 'forgivable' loan to downtown Braymiller Market Braymiller Market was denied more than $500,000 in federal pandemic-related money by the Buffalo Common Council on Tuesday. The nine Council members unanimously denied the request and several said it wouldn't be fair to subsidize one business over others.

“At this point, my feelings are still the same as when I voted against it,” Council President Darius Pridgen said. “And unless something huge, unless I’m informed of something that I did not know the last time I voted, my sentiments are still the same.”

Brown has put a measure back on the Council agenda that would make Braymiller eligible for $562,000 in pandemic-related funds, and said he would meet with Council members individually to make a new case for a yes vote after the council voted against it last month.

The money was originally set as a grant, but was converted to a forgivable loan, which is forgivable only if Braymiller stays open for two years after receiving it. Pridgen is concerned that the loan money would not be recouped if Braymiller went out of business.

The grant paid out $1.2 million to small businesses before being shut down due to a lack of qualified applicants. Pridgen believes more could be done to find qualified applicants, and doesn’t feel that one business should receive so much money when smaller awards could go a longer way for smaller businesses.

“I am not doubting that it was difficult to find businesses to qualify, but I also don’t believe it’s impossible,” he said. “When I have smaller businesses on the East Side that are suffering, and a $10,000 or $20,000 loan would help them stay open, and for that money to be spent for one business – that’s my biggest problem.”

Braymiller Market seeks grant funding after pandemic upends its downtown plan The market is seeking slightly more than $562,000 in grant funding through the city from a program designed to help Buffalo businesses affected by the pandemic.

The Common Council, technically, is not deciding whether to award Braymiller the $562,000 from the Community Development Block Grant CARES Act, but whether to change the eligibility terms to include businesses with more employees than originally required.

It would take significant news to change Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt’s vote, too.

“I don’t think the mayor is going to give me a call. He knows where I stand,” he said. “It just seems the administration is bending over backwards for one business, and the other businesses in our community who desperately need help seemingly can’t get it.”

Wyatt said he can understand why Braymiller owner Stuart Green may feel hung out to dry after taking a risk on downtown in response to Brown’s search for a downtown grocer, but said it was the Brown administration’s failure to do “due diligence” that has put Green in this situation.

“His model hasn’t worked for downtown. And he’s not done a good enough job with the tenants and the customers that he has right built into his building,” Wyatt said, referring to low-income housing units adjacent to the market.

Wyatt, who chairs the city’s Finance Committee, said he has concerns about the store’s long-term viability.

“I don’t know if it’s a smart thing for us to give almost $600,000 to one business when that business may not be in business at the end of the year,” he said. “From what we’ve seen, it hasn’t been successful. So I think that says it all.”

Braymiller, which has a robust wholesale segment that supplies to restaurants and nonprofits, has made changes to appeal to lower-income shoppers. It has brought in private label brands from its distributor, sells scoop ice cream, changed some prepared foods to qualify for SNAP and EBT and is coordinating free grocery delivery to buildings where a number of residents have mobility issues, among other changes. But it is not enough for Wyatt.

“I’ve been a business manager and a banker for a long, long time. I’ve worked with a lot of businesses, and those businesses many times have to make adjustments if they want to succeed,” Wyatt said. “It doesn’t seem like this gentleman has made enough of an adjustment to succeed, and he’s looking for the bank, the city to bail him out.”

The Brown administration has not provided any supporting documentation to show that Braymiller has made meaningful changes to its business model or is a sustainable business, Wyatt said.

“Show me something. Show me that your sales have increased. Show me that the marketing plan you’ve put forth is working. We’ve not gotten any of that information,” he said. “Only thing we’ve gotten is ‘Can we get almost $600,000?’ As a banker, I go on facts, figures, information and data. And we’ve been not shown any of that thus far.”

When the city’s districts are reapportioned next year, Council Member Mitch Nowakowski will inherit portions of downtown, while representing portions of the East Side.

“How do we say in good faith that we have food deserts, and we need to work hard to close the gap of food deserts, but then when we’re downtown, we’re like, ‘Oops, we don’t mean here,’” he said.

He agrees with Brown that a thriving, diverse downtown with mixed income is vital to the city and is crucial to building a critical mass of residents in the city. He also realizes that much of the store’s higher-end items are out of lower-income residents’ reach, and that work must be done on the store’s product mix.

If there are enough votes, Nowakowski said he would like to see the measure pass, but said the issue has been polarizing.

Braymiller Market pulls off surprise 'soft, soft' opening downtown "We gave no notice to anybody. We just want to work out a couple of kinks and some (technology) issues we had," owner Stuart Green said.

“You’ve got to work with what you’ve got. You can’t just scrap it and go find a new vendor,” he said. “What am I going to do when I inherit a large portion of downtown next year? ‘Hi, Dash’s. Hi, Wegmans. Can you come down here and make this a go after this debacle?’”

Brown attended a cash mob at Braymiller Market on Thursday, designed to get shoppers into the store, where he acknowledged that his office needed to “provide additional information to the City Council,” while continuing to make the case for the loan.

“To have a healthy downtown, you need a supermarket. To have a healthy city, you need a healthy downtown,” Brown said. “The resources that come from downtown help to provide services for our entire city.”

Dozens of people packed into the market for the one-hour cash mob. Most waited in line to buy a few items or lunch, but a few customers filled shopping baskets and carts.

Joyce Atkinson, a lifelong downtown resident, said Braymiller is a welcome addition. It is the only grocery store she can get to without a car, and she hopes it stays open.

But while it is better than nothing, she says Braymiller isn’t a perfect fit for the neighborhood. She still sometimes pays for a ride to Aldi or Tops because the market is too expensive and too small.

“I do come here – more than I think I should,” Atkinson said. “You can’t afford to come here a lot. But it’s like that because I guess they’re trying to stay open.”

People who live outside of downtown seemed to have a more favorable view of the store. Kristin Kostowniak, a Southtowns resident who works downtown, said she goes to Braymiller “once or twice a month” to pick up something for dinner or take advantage of the fresh produce.