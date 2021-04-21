Bye-bye, Mickey Rats. Hello, Grandview Bay

The first phase will feature the eight two-story townhomes. Each will have three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, ranging in size from 1,388 to 1,448 square feet, with a 1.5-car attached garage. The parking lot will be accessible from both Lake Shore and Iroquois.

Officials expect construction to begin this summer or early fall, with completion by summer 2022.

The second phase focuses on redeveloping the waterfront site, starting with demolition of Mickey Rats, Captain Kidd's beach club and the existing cottage, to be followed by the new construction.

Wassel said the 92-seat restaurant will "have a similar aesthetic to the existing Mickey Rats." It will feature an indoor and outdoor bar, a rooftop patio on the second floor, a large patio overlooking the lake, and access to the beach.

The two-story townhomes will be identical to the eight townhomes built in the first phase along Iroquois. Construction on these will start later in fall 2021, and again be finished by summer 2022.

Then there's the large, 30,000-square-foot mixed-use building, to be located in the middle of the site. The first floor would include 5,500 square feet of retail space and storage units, while the multilevel condos would take up the rest of the space.