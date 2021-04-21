Bye-bye, Mickey Rats. Hello, Grandview Bay

Mickey Rats, the fabled Southtowns beachfront bar, is about to celebrate its final summer on Lake Erie, as its owner prepares to bring a new two-story restaurant and housing to the waterfront site.
Ellicott Development Co., which acquired the landmark Lake Shore Road property several years ago, is working on plans for its new Grandview Bay development, transforming a place known for parties, drinking and summertime festivities into a small mixed-use community.
The $10 million project will bring single-family waterside homes, townhouses, condominiums and shops to the beach, along with the new eatery.
But fear not, beachgoers: A public beach will still be included.
As for Mickey Rats and Captain Kidd's, they're opening as usual for this summer, starting the week before Memorial Day, said Ellicott CEO William Paladino. But by next year's opening, he added, it'll be the new bar and restaurant instead.
Ellicott has been working on the project for several years, engaging with the Town of Evans as well as soliciting feedback from potential home or condo buyers. The focus has always been on bringing residential development to the site, but the specifics have changed over time.
"It's been a process for several years now, back and forth with different plans," said Tom Fox, Ellicott's director of development. "We're moving forward."
Last October, the developer received town approval for eight two-story townhomes, a 12-bay garage, and a four-story mixed-use building with 16 condos, 1,500 square feet of retail space and covered parking.
But then the Federal Emergency Management Agency changed the Coastal Floodplain Limit toward Lake Shore Road by 60 to 110 feet. That restricted Ellicott's use of the first floor of the proposed building to just parking and storage. That made construction of that building, "in this location, financially unfeasible," said Jeremy Wassel, Ellicott's planning and development coordinator.
Ellicott officials also continued to do outreach and study of the potential buyer market. That feedback showed potential customers "wanted to see a more dense, attractive and walkable site," Wassel said.
They also didn't want to look out on a big parking lot or be located next to Mickey Rats, at its current location and size. And potential buyers of waterfront townhomes in particular preferred to have detached units with more control over the design.
So Ellicott went back to the drawing board.
The developer is now proposing:
- Eight single-family, two-story townhomes on the east side of Lake Shore Road, in Mickey Rats' current parking lot along Iroquois Street.
- A 3,120-square-foot two-story restaurant
- Two single-family, two-story townhomes
- Six waterfront sites for three-story townhomes
- A three-story mixed-use building, with seven three-floor condos and 5,500 square feet of commercial retail space.
The first phase will feature the eight two-story townhomes. Each will have three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, ranging in size from 1,388 to 1,448 square feet, with a 1.5-car attached garage. The parking lot will be accessible from both Lake Shore and Iroquois.
Officials expect construction to begin this summer or early fall, with completion by summer 2022.
The second phase focuses on redeveloping the waterfront site, starting with demolition of Mickey Rats, Captain Kidd's beach club and the existing cottage, to be followed by the new construction.
Wassel said the 92-seat restaurant will "have a similar aesthetic to the existing Mickey Rats." It will feature an indoor and outdoor bar, a rooftop patio on the second floor, a large patio overlooking the lake, and access to the beach.
The two-story townhomes will be identical to the eight townhomes built in the first phase along Iroquois. Construction on these will start later in fall 2021, and again be finished by summer 2022.
Then there's the large, 30,000-square-foot mixed-use building, to be located in the middle of the site. The first floor would include 5,500 square feet of retail space and storage units, while the multilevel condos would take up the rest of the space.
Each condo will have three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, with sizes ranging from 2,750 to 3,000 square feet. Each will have a private second-floor balcony and a rooftop patio facing Lake Erie. Wassel said Ellicott hopes to start construction this fall, with completion by spring 2023.
Finally, Ellicott will sell six single-family home building lots along the water's edge, with prospective buyers taking responsibility for design and construction of their houses. The parcels will all be 26.5 feet wide by 60 feet in depth, with a private beach, and the homes can have up to 4,500 square feet of living space.
A small area tucked in the corner intersection of Lake Shore and Iroquois, sandwiched between the eight townhomes and the roads, is marked on plans for a "proposed Phase 3 future development," for retail.
A total of 127 parking spaces are incorporated into the plan – 105 surface and 22 in garages.