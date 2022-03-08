Bye-bye balconies: People Inc. tries again with cheaper Mt. Olive Senior Manor project

Sorry, People Inc., but you're spending too much. Try again.

That was the verdict by state regulators, who declined to fund the nonprofit agency's proposed Mt. Olive Senior Manor project last year, next to the Mt. Olive Baptist Church.

People Inc. had sought low-income housing tax credits and a Housing Trust Fund loan from the state agency to help pay for the $24 million project, but "it was deemed too expensive," according to Stephanie Hunt of Silvestri Architects, who is working on the project.

So the social-services agency and its architects "value-engineered" the plan to cut the costs, primarily by eliminating the exterior patios and balconies, and reducing the amount of brick.

Otherwise, the affordable senior housing project would remain a three-story U-shaped building, with 61 one-bedroom and four two-bedroom apartments, aimed at those age 55 and up with household incomes of no more than 50% to 60% of the area median income.

The building shape, overall size and footprint are the same as before, including an interior courtyard. It would be located in the church's parking lot at 703 E. Delavan Ave.