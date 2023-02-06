Mayor Byron Brown and other sponsors are encouraging consumers to shop Black this month at the Broadway Market.

Every Saturday in February, the Broadway Market will celebrate Black History Month with a black-owned vendor marketplace and a gift card promotion. Shoppers who buy from any of more than 20 black-owned businesses at the market, including three black-owned businesses that operate year-round at the Broadway Market, will receive a $25 gift certificate to use at dozens of black businesses throughout the Buffalo community.

Shoppers can choose from pop-up vendors at the market or permanent vendors.

Margie's Soul Food has been a year-round vendor at the Broadway Market for more than two decades. Dexter's Hats, Caps & Things and clothing store Burke Sportz are also year-round vendors.

The gift certificates are accepted at more than 35 black-owned businesses in the city, including Mr. Love's Barber Shop on Jefferson Avenue, Freddie J's Barbecue on Grant Street and Dazzling Beauty nail salon on Delaware Avenue – as well as the Broadway Market vendors.

In addition to the mayor's office and the Broadway Market, sponsors of the promotion include the Buffalo Bills Foundation, Buy Black Buffalo and Highmark Western New York.

The gift certificates are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last and are valid until April 30. Some vendors have a minimum-spend threshold to receive the gift certificate.