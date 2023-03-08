Busy times in Clarence

From a new mixed-use community at the northwest corner of Sheridan Drive and Harris Hill Road, and two major residential-and-retail complexes on Transit Road, to a new retail plaza, car wash and Genesis car dealership, there's a lot going on in Clarence.

Furthest along is the planned new Harris Hill Commons, a complex of 31 two-story buildings on 11.45 acres at 8450 Sheridan that is being proposed by MJ Peterson Corp.'s Pete Peterson, Randaccio Builders' Alan Randaccio and veteran homebuilder Elliot Lasky.

In the works for the past couple of years, the three-phase project by their Windsor Ridge Partners would consist of 18 two-unit townhouse buildings arrayed in two rows in the rear, two more doubles and five four-unit townhouse and four-plex buildings in the middle, and eight identical small mixed-use buildings in front with three apartments and first-floor commercial space in each.

That's 80 residential units in all, plus 24,800 square feet of commercial or retail space, according to the plans by Silvestri Architects and Greenman-Pedersen Inc.

Parking would include 239 spaces along the streets, 16 accessible spaces, 40 garage spots and 40 driveway spaces.

The project received final site plan approval Jan. 11.

Then there's the planned $5 million GO Car Wash at 6685 Transit, at the 2.27-acre former Urban Brothers Funeral Home property, as well as Northtown Automotive Cos.' proposal for a Genesis car dealership at 8143 Main St.

For the car wash, plans call for demolition of the funeral home, followed by construction of a 4,096-square-foot red- and tan-brick car-wash building and a looping outside area with pay stations, vacuums and other features. The site will include three stacking lanes, for 80 cars, and 31 parking spaces.

Critics have complained about the expected impact of additional traffic on Transit, plus pollution, while the owners of the nearby Bubble Boy Car Wash – Calvin and Karen Caruso – objected to more competition, especially from an out-of-town company. But project representatives say the car wash will not bring significantly more traffic than what is already there.

At the dealership, Northtown wants to turn an automobile storage lot in the Auto Place complex into a sales and service shop for Genesis vehicles.

The new Genesis of Amherst would consist of a 19,700-square-foot building on 2.6 acres.

Both projects received concept plan approval and a "negative declaration" for environmental impact, but are still under municipal review.

Additionally, Joseph Mattina's Mattina Development of Clarence Center wants to develop a 2.14-acre vacant light industry property at the corner of County Road and James Ryan Parkway into an 11,088-square-foot retail plaza, with 83 parking spaces. And Pallet Services wants to build a 61,883-square-foot pre-engineered metal warehouse expansion for its existing facility on 8.92 acres at 4055-4075 Casilio Parkway.

Meanwhile, a pair of large developments proposed by Paul Bliss' PB Investors and Jonathan Bevilacqua's Bevilacqua Development at 5695-5731 Transit and at 6625 Transit, respectively, continue to wind through the municipal review process.

Bevilaqua – whose $20 million project with 142 housing units and retail space is down the street from the car wash – received concept plan approval, while that is still pending for Bliss, who also needs zoning variances for his $20 million project to build a mixed-use project with 61 apartments, 24 townhomes, a fitness center, pool, retail shops and restaurants.

– Jonathan D. Epstein

BuffSci's high school

Then: Buffalo Academy of Science Charter School already has an elementary, middle and high school in three locations, and opened a second elementary school in a former convent at 335 Doat St. It thought it had a location for a new high school all locked up, at the 81,500-square-foot former Western New York Maritime Charter School building on Genesee Street, until a disagreement over an environmental study prompted BuffSci to back out.

Now: BuffSci has found a site for its fifth local school building – a new high school, set to open in September 2024 at 241 Kensington Ave., with capacity to serve 800 students. Architects are working on final site plans and drawings, and construction on the $20 million project is expected to begin in June 2023.

BuffSci already owns the land for the 70,000-square-foot building, but the project nevertheless represents "a significant expansion for the school," and the price tag "is a challenge," Chief Operations Officer Murat Kucukdugenci said. The school is seeking individual and corporate donations, and even considering a formal capital campaign.

Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, already the largest real estate brokerage in the state, is getting bigger downstate.

The Pittsburgh-based firm – which had acquired Orchard Park-based RealtyUSA to gain its dominant position in New York – has acquired Coach Realtors, a real estate agency based on Long Island. Howard Hanna did not say how much it paid to buy Northport-based Coach, which will be rebranded as Howard Hanna-Coach Realtors and will retain its local leadership.

Coach has 700 agents and 19 offices extending from the New York City borough of Queens to Suffolk County on eastern Long Island. Hanna, the largest family-owned brokerage firm in the country, has nearly 500 offices and 15,000 agents and staff in 13 states.

“The partnership of two industry powerhouses will transform into even more amazing opportunities for our agents and clients,” said Howard “Hoby” Hanna IV, Hanna's president. “Our combined strength, talents and resources will be such an advantage in the industry.”

The top executive at Lake Shore Savings Bank is retiring on Friday, rather than in May, as regulators press for reforms.

Some local businesses are backing a push to increase the state's minimum wage and index it to inflation. Others aren't so agreeable.

The new director of the United Auto Workers Region 9, Daniel Vicente, was working as a machine operator at a Dometic plant outside Philadelphia until last week.

A visit by a controversial conservative media figure has the University at Buffalo walking a fine line between free speech and its commitment to inclusivity.

A federal agency says Starbucks must rehire some workers it fired in Buffalo and reopen a store it closed.

Buffalo development officials are hoping to pick a developer for the LaSalle Metro station project within a year.

The state is preparing new rules to crack down on price gouging.

A Buffalo Niagara union leader, who raised concerns about construction work going to out-of-town laborers, is dropping his opposition to Buffalo Bills stadium agreements.

An orthopedic surgeon is suing Wyoming County Community Health System and others over the termination of his firm's contract last year.

Yellow Freight is consolidating its Buffalo Niagara truck terminals in a move that is expected to lead to job losses.

A site in the Northland complex once was coveted by two businesses. Now, neither wants it and the search is on for a business that does.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is touting $9 billion in development projects over the last decade for the city.

Uniland Development Co. backed out of its deal to buy The Buffalo News office building.

Four apartment projects, involving more than 300 units, are moving forward.

Bitwise is getting $80 million in funding for its technology workforce development programs in 10 cities, including Buffalo.

Niagara University and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center are launching a Career Pathways Program that will help students get paying jobs at the hospital.

Community health providers, like Evergreen and Neighborhood Health Center, are concerned about losing a critical funding stream if the state makes changes to its Medicaid pharmacy benefit program.

Ciminelli Real Estate Corp. hopes to increase the size of its planned new warehouse facility in Lackawanna's Renaissance Commerce Park by at least 25%.

1. It's a tough time to be a U.S. tech worker, with big firms across the country cutting jobs by the thousands. But not in Buffalo Niagara, where there are plenty of tech job openings and companies struggling to fill them. Could those displaced tech workers be a pool of talent that local firms could tap into to fill their vacancies?

2. Health advocates praise a state initiative to ban the sale of menthol cigarettes, saying it will help curb smoking. But the proposal also has plenty of critics.

3. For 50 years, fans have been flocking to Highmark Stadium to watch the Buffalo Bills. But the stadium has never spurred much activity around it, and now Orchard Park officials are looking for ways to change that with a new stadium on the way.

4. Focusing on health equity in the City of Buffalo: After the traumatic events that hit the area last year, Rev. George F. Nicholas, CEO of the Buffalo Center for Health Equity, says now is the time to make it a priority.

5. UB resident doctors and fellows feeling 'overworked and underpaid': The group, which includes 810 residents, fellows and interns at the University at Buffalo, has launched a union campaign.

