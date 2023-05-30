The developer of a solar project in the Town of Busti is counting on more than $3.3 million in tax breaks from the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency for the $17.6 million venture.

Dennis Ryan's ESG Energy Holdings wants to construct a pair of 5-megawatt solar arrays, using 66 acres of land adjacent to the Cummins Engine plant in Jamestown.

The Busti Solar project, which has been in the works since 2018, would be located at 4542 Baker St. Extension, on property owned by STB Beverages and RCO Builders. The total site is 109 acres, but only part of it would be used, with the rest to be sustainably managed as forest through a conservation plan.

ESG is asking the CCIDA to approve $1.72 million in property tax savings through a 25-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes, as well as $1.41 million in sales tax savings on purchases of equipment and materials and $220,100 in mortgage-recording tax breaks.

The project received a special-use permit from the town and initial environmental approval, although the CCIDA must still conduct its own review and public hearing. If approved, construction would begin in the late summer or fall of this year, with completion in summer 2024.