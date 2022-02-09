Businesses weigh next moves as mask mandate lifts

That's because the county's mask requirement for employees and guests remains in effect inside county facilities – including the downtown arena – through at least the end of February, when the policy will be reviewed. Fans attending KeyBank Center events don't have to wear masks because of the vaccine requirement.

Ashley Ranslow, New York State director of the National Federation of Independent Business, said Hochul's decision to lift the mask-or-vaccinate mandate is "necessary and prudent as other states, including our neighboring states, are easing restrictions and finding a way back to normal. Small businesses have endured statewide shutdowns, business restrictions and unparalleled disruptions that have wreaked havoc on our Main Streets and economy."

Hochul said over the past two months, the indoor mask mandate gave customers "the comfort to know that they are safe when they went into these stores during our most vulnerable time," when Covid cases were surging. The governor said based on declining Covid cases and hospitalizations, the time was right to the lift the mandate.