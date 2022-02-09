Businesses weigh next moves as mask mandate lifts

Indoor businesses – from restaurants to supermarkets to theaters – in the Buffalo Niagara region will no longer operate under a mask mandate imposed by New York State, effective Thursday.
Gov. Kathy Hochul is lifting a requirement that was placed on those businesses Dec. 10, affecting a wide swath of places that the public visits to shop and eat. Until now, indoor businesses were directed to require proof of vaccination or masking while on the premises.
"Thank you to the business owners – it wasn't easy," Hochul said Wednesday as she announced the mandate going away.
Those businesses can still require customers to wear masks, if they so choose. And customers still have the option of wearing masks, too.
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz implemented a masking requirement last November for facilities open to the public. He is allowing that requirement to lapse, in line with Hochul's announcement.
Businesses and other organizations were deciding their next steps, as they digested the news from Hochul.
Wegmans and Tops Markets said customers shopping in their stores will no longer have to wear masks, starting Thursday.
KeyBank said customers in its branches won't have to wear masks in its branches when the mandate lifts, except in local jurisdictions that require masks. Its employees will continue wearing masks inside the bank's area facilities, to comply with the HERO Act's requirements.
Walden Galleria is lifting its mask mandate for shoppers effective Thursday. But the Cheektowaga mall noted individual businesses may still have their own masks-required policies.
Independent Health, which has offices in Amherst, is weighing a number of factors before deciding what to do about its current masking policy for employees, said Anne O'Neill, chief risk officer. The health insurer is taking into account CDC guidelines, the state's HERO Act and employees' sentiments before deciding whether to modify its mask policy.
Similarly, Rich Products said it is keeping its masking policy in effect at its offices for now.
"Associate safety remains our top priority, which is why we have been and continue to operate in accordance with CDC guidelines," said Allison Conte, a spokeswoman. "Our current policies will remain in effect for the time being as we evaluate the change."
Shea's Performing Arts Center said it has not yet decided whether to make any changes to its mask and vaccine policy for patrons attending performances at the theater.
At KeyBank Center, a vaccination requirement remains in effect for fans ages 5 and older to attend events, including Buffalo Sabres and Buffalo Bandits games and concerts.
That's because the county's mask requirement for employees and guests remains in effect inside county facilities – including the downtown arena – through at least the end of February, when the policy will be reviewed. Fans attending KeyBank Center events don't have to wear masks because of the vaccine requirement.
Ashley Ranslow, New York State director of the National Federation of Independent Business, said Hochul's decision to lift the mask-or-vaccinate mandate is "necessary and prudent as other states, including our neighboring states, are easing restrictions and finding a way back to normal. Small businesses have endured statewide shutdowns, business restrictions and unparalleled disruptions that have wreaked havoc on our Main Streets and economy."
Hochul said over the past two months, the indoor mask mandate gave customers "the comfort to know that they are safe when they went into these stores during our most vulnerable time," when Covid cases were surging. The governor said based on declining Covid cases and hospitalizations, the time was right to the lift the mandate.
"Now those numbers are coming down and it is time to adapt," she said. "However, we want to make sure that every business knows, this is your prerogative. And individuals who want to continue wearing masks – continue wearing masks."