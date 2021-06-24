Business leaders say they will work with a Mayor Walton, but 'nobody likes the unknown'

Buffalo's business and development community have been among the biggest supporters of Byron W. Brown during his 16 years as mayor, helping to fund his campaigns, while backing his pro-development policies.
In exchange, they have benefited from growth opportunities throughout the city as it saw construction, renovation, reuse and investment not only in the downtown core but in other parts of Buffalo as well.
Now, though, they are facing the prospect of a very different mayor, with very different priorities, taking over the second floor of City Hall – and all the attendant city offices, departments and municipal boards that govern their business activities.
India Walton's Democratic primary win took many of the city's developers by surprise, as she tapped into the latent unhappiness among some city residents over what they see as an uneven resurgence that hasn't hit all neighborhoods. She has promised a whole new way of governing, focused on helping the underserved and raising up the lower echelons of society.
And while developers hope to be able to work just as well with her as with Brown, they aren't certain. Some, like developer Carl Paladino, are trying to rally other business officials behind an effort to convince Brown to run as a write-in candidate in November.
"It certainly took some wind out of our sails, going with someone we don’t know, that admits she’s a socialist," said Douglas Jemal, the Washington developer who has taken Buffalo by storm with more than a half dozen major real estate projects since coming to town in 2016.
"I'm still comprehending this," Jemal said. "Nobody likes the unknown."
Jemal – whose properties include Seneca One tower, the Statler, Hotel Henry, the Hyatt Regency Buffalo and the Police Apartments – has been a major fan of Brown's, and was by the mayor's side for much of Tuesday evening's election gathering. He praised Brown's work for the city over the past 16 years, and "the economic boom that's happening right now under your own eyes."
"He's done a great job," Jemal said. "You had a great mayor that was great for the entire community, and supported the well-being of the city. That’s what I think you lost."
But he also quickly said he would work with whomever is elected.
"The business community and the development community can sustain anything that's out there, because that's what a businessman does," Jemal said.
"If she's the one that wins, we'll respect her as the mayor and work with her, for the betterment of the community and the city, and respect the system with dignity. That's the process of our democracy."
So what can developers expect from Walton?
"They can expect the playing field to be level," Walton told The Buffalo News Wednesday. "I haven't accepted any money from developers or corporations. I am accountable to the people, and I can't be bought."
She continued, "So my message to developers is that I want to work together. I want to work together to make sure that we bring positive change to all neighborhoods in Buffalo – and it won't be done on the backs of working-class people.
"We are not welcoming more speculation and driving up of housing costs," she said. "Let's work together to make sure that housing is affordable and accessible for everyone."
Walton – whose upset victory over Brown in Tuesday's Democratic primary threw Buffalo politics into turmoil – has been a grassroots community organizer and activist for years on both the West and East sides of the city. The mother of three is also a nurse and a past union representative, and is currently the executive director of the Fruit Belt Community Land Trust, where she focuses on affordable housing.
But she's not well-known among most members of the real estate community, who spent Wednesday trying to learn as much as they could about her.
"I wouldn’t know her if I saw her," said Rocco Termini, owner of Signature Development Buffalo. "I'm willing to give everybody a chance, but I've never met her. Nobody even knows what she basically stands for."
And that in itself was cause for concern for a business community that prefers predictability and stability.
“It was a surprise,” said Paul Ciminelli, CEO of Buffalo-based Ciminelli Real Estate Corp. “Hopefully, if she were to win the general election, we could work together and maintain all the momentum and all the good things that have been happening in the city in the past decade, and work together with the business community and everyone else in a collaborative way to keep moving things ahead in the city.”
One developer who knows Walton is Timothy LeBoeuf, owner of Symphony Companies and Symphony Property Management, which is undertaking a development project in the Fruit Belt.
After multiple major revisions over two years, the developer received city approval for a 133-unit apartment complex dubbed "The Lawrence" that will front on both Michigan Avenue and Maple Street, across from the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus.
During that process, LeBoeuf talked and worked with Walton, who is both an advocate for the Fruit Belt and an affordable housing developer through her land trust role.
"She’s a good person," LeBoeuf said. "India was always open-minded and willing to discuss our project and other projects. She’s always been trying to balance the needs of the city with the needs of the community and developers."
According to the economic development policy platform on her website, Walton intends to invest resources "in both the basic needs of our most vulnerable residents and the tools that create a vibrant and sustainable local economy."
That includes a focus on "cooperatively owned businesses, green jobs and democratic control of land instead of trickle-down policies and subsidies that have increased income inequality."
Besides emphasizing small, minority- and women-owned businesses, she specifically cited creation of a "public bank" to invest city funds in the community, but gives little additional detail.
As she celebrated her win Tuesday night, Walton cited improvement of affordable housing as one of her priorities, as well as more comprehensive efforts to sell city-owned lots to homeowners.
That also appeals to SAA-EVI, the Miami-based development firm led by David Alexander and Ernst Valery, which specializes in affordable housing like the Forge on Broadway and its new venture in Pilgrim Village.
"We’re happy to meet with and work with any administration that favors affordable housing. That’s what we do. That’s what we’re in favor of," Alexander said. "That's what we'd like to see happen, no matter who's in the second floor of City Hall."
News staff reporter Maki Becker contributed to this report.