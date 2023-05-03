It's not always easy for startup businesses or independent contractors to find space for new ventures, but veteran contractor John Valenti wants to fix that.

The owner of J&D's Sealtech Corp., located on Chandler Street in Buffalo, is proposing to construct a business incubator building on Grand Island for as many as 14 small tenants.

The planned one-story warehouse building of 22 feet in height would contain 14 units of about 1,000 square feet each. Each unit would contain a 100-square-foot office and space for "general low-hazard storage," according to his application to the Grand Island Planning Board.

"These units will be ideal for small startup incubator contractors/businesses and will provide a center of operations for them to run their business and store their equipment," the application said.

No tenants have been identified for the project, but Valenti said he knows from his own experience that "people starting out need somewhere inexpensive to go to."

"It's for the guys starting out or the guys out there making a living who need some garage space," he said. "There's a lot of people out there like that."

The 14,000-square-foot building would take up part of a 4.8-acre property on Alvin Road, which Valenti would buy from an Irvine, Calif.-based land development company that currently owns it. The site is north of the Redbush Meadow Dog Kennel at 2120 Alvin Road and across Alvin from the New York State Thruway Authority's Western New York Welcome Center along the Niagara Thruway.

About 2.99 acres of the site will remain open greenspace.

If that's not enough storage, Josh Soto is seeking site plan approval for a proposed self-storage and commercial storage facility on Bedell Road in Grand Island.

If approved, Soto would construct three self-storage buildings of 6,300 square feet each and two commercial cold-storage facilities of 16,000 square feet each, according to plans submitted to the town and other town documents.

The two-phase metal-clad project, which will be adjacent to another self-storage facility, would be located on the front seven acres of a 43-acre parcel.

Also on Grand Island, Thermo Fisher Scientific – which recently completed a $76 million expansion of its facility – needs to install a 10,000-liter formulation tank at the Life Technologies plant at 3175 Staley Road to support a manufacturing process for its Advanced Granulation Technology West addition. So it wants to build a 1,039-square-foot second-story addition to a building to house the tank and associated piping and pumps.

Designed by Scheid Architectural, the addition will be constructed of steel and insulated metal panel to match the existing facility. Additional support spaces will include rooms for acid storage and Nalgene mixing. No additional jobs will be created with the project.