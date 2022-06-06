Business groups in NY back federal assault weapons ban

A coalition of business groups in New York State, including the Buffalo Niagara Partnership, is calling for Congress to reinstate a ban on assault-style weapons – an unusual issue for business advocates to throw their weight behind.

Groups like the Partnership are active in political affairs, but typically in areas such as taxes and regulations, which impact the business climate.

Leaders of those groups said Monday they believe federal lawmakers need to act in the wake of a series of mass shootings – including at a Tops market on Jefferson Avenue – for the sake of safety in the workplace and society at large.

"While gun control may not be a typical lane for chambers of commerce, there is no avoiding the impact gun violence is having on our country and in our communities, and we have an obligation to be part of solving this American problem," said Dottie Gallagher, the Partnership's president and CEO.

The Partnership was joined by four other business groups in supporting a reinstatement of a federal ban that expired in 2004: the Business Council of New York State, the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce, the Business Council of Westchester and the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce.

"The time to act is now," said Heather Briccetti, president and CEO of the Business Council of New York State. "It is a business issue, it is a human issue, and it is something that action needs to be taken [on] or we'll continue down this path."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, praised the business groups for backing the reinstatement of an assault weapons ban.

"This is unprecedented that you would come forward as a group representing a lot of business leaders and taking seriously this issue of gun violence," he told the coalition members in a virtual news conference.

The business groups wanted to act while Congress was still in session, and "lend a new voice to this discussion, to get this out of an individual rights conversation and more to a community rights conversation," Gallagher said.

Higgins and Briccetti both alluded to Rep. Chris Jacobs' decision last week to not seek re-election, after he took a stand in favor of an assault weapons ban. Jacobs said he subsequently lost Republican leaders' endorsements, which led to his decision to leave the race.

Briccetti said she and Gallagher felt it was time for the business community to speak up, and brought other groups into the fold.

"At this point, I think (lawmakers) need support so that they don't feel like they have to not run for office in order to take a principled stand on an issue like this," she said. "I feel it's very important that we point out, this is about the ability for people to be free in the workplace, to be free in their lives to grocery shop and to go to school. And we aren't free if no action is taken."

Gallagher said she expects the assault weapons issue to become a regular part of the Partnership's advocacy agenda if it isn't resolved in the current session of Congress: "This isn't a one-and-done situation."

Matt Glynn

Buffalo Next Must-read local business coverage that exposes the trends, connects the dots and contextualizes the impact to Buffalo's economy. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.