Business groups criticize new state budget

They noted that the state received $12.6 billion in federal aid to help close its budget deficit, although the rest of the gap was only closed through the added taxes.

“The budget unnecessarily raises taxes on some New Yorkers and employers at a time when New York was handed billions of dollars by the federal government," said Grant Loomis, vice president for government affairs at the Buffalo Niagara Partnership.

"These tax increases will prove completely counterproductive as the state looks to recovery economically from Covid-19 and will only cement New York’s well-earned reputation as a highly taxed and uncompetitive place to live and operate a business,” he said.

Even a provision that extends prevailing wage and other work requirements – typical in public projects – to green energy projects elicited only a muted response from Associated General Contractors of New York State, which noted that state lawmakers did the same thing last year for projects receiving economic development incentives.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"This is part of an ongoing and troubling trend of attaching prevailing wage to areas that are really private construction projects," said Michael J. Elmendorf II, president and CEO of the trade group.