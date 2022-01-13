Business group: Expand financial aid for training, apprenticeships, to address worker shortage

Western New York faces the added challenges of lower-than-average workforce participation rates and "too many people trapped in poverty," she said.

"To unleash that talent in this community, it is going to require training for jobs that actually exist and supports to effectively upskill the underemployed," she said. The region also needs to find ways to break down barriers to employment, to make it easier for people like formerly incarcerated individuals to get hired.

The Partnership's agenda includes a number of pro-business ideas, including protecting employers from a potential hike in unemployment insurance rates.

The state owes $9 billion to the federal government, stemming from funds loaned to the state during the pandemic to pay for unemployment benefits. The Partnership argues the state should use some of its American Rescue Plan funds to repay what it owes.

"Employers did not cause the unemployment crisis – they were forced to close or reduce operations by government," said Grant Loomis, vice president of government affairs. "They should not be forced to shoulder the burden for increased (unemployment insurance) use."