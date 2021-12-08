Burke Homes plans 98 townhomes near Hamburg's Brierwood area

Seeking to capitalize on continuing residential demand, homebuilder David Burke is now proposing a townhouse project of nearly 100 for-sale units in Hamburg on land around the former Brierwood Country Club.

Burke Homes – through its Dato Development affiliate – wants to construct a cluster of 24 buildings with a total of 98 attached townhomes, at the northwestern corner of the intersection of Briercliff and Cloverbank roads.

The two-story units would all be the same, with about 1,400 square feet of space and two bedrooms in each, and Burke said he's trying to keep them priced below $300,000.

The $28 million project would not include a clubhouse, swimming pool or other amenities, but is part of the larger planned-unit development on the 400 acres of land surrounding what is now the Cloverbank Country Club.

The land has been developed by the Burke family into subdivisions, apartments, townhomes and even a medical facility, with a total of about 1,200 units built over the last 30 to 35 years.