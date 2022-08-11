Building a new generation of tech workers, one class at a time

Tech support: How M&T aims to make a new generation of workers feel welcome

M&T Bank's Gary Fusco was dressed in a cap and gown on a stage, flanked by graduation-themed balloons.

The pomp and circumstance at M&T's Tech Hub was for the seven people seated in the front row. They were the first class of the bank's Z Development Program, which is training a new generation of employees in mainframe technology.

The ZDP members were recognized for completing a 12-month training program with Franklin Apprenticeships and IBM, in partnership with M&T. (The Z in the program's name refers to IBM's enterprise platform.)

As any good commencement speaker would tell you, this was not an end, but a beginning for the program members. They have moved on to 12 months of on-the-job training at M&T, for the next step in their careers at the bank.

Ceremonies such as the one at the tech hub – led by Fusco, M&T's technology director – recognize the program members for their achievements. Each class member took a turn walking onstage to applause from the audience. A photo of each class member appeared on a screen, while program leaders and mentors paid tribute to each of them.

Mike Wisler, M&T's chief information officer, thinks about the training programs bringing new talent into M&T, year after year. Their ranks will steadily grow, and they will become a big part of M&T's future over time, he said.

But it all starts with making members of the tech training programs feel welcome – a point M&T is emphasizing, he said.

"The biggest hurdle isn't teaching them how to code," Wisler said. "The biggest hurdle is convincing them that they belong."

Local employers, including M&T, are clamoring for more tech workers. The ZDP shows how some of that demand will be met by training new workers, not just by recruiting from out of town or hiring away from other employers.

The need for tech talent cuts across industries. M&T recently joined ACV Auctions, Highmark BlueCross BlueShield, Moog Inc. and Rich Products in backing a 12-week data analytics "boot camp," hosted at M&T's Tech Academy.

Another example: Bitwise Industries, a California-based tech training company, is expanding to Buffalo, with a focus on training people from marginalized communities.

M&T's tech needs include employees capable of working on mainframes – technology that, contrary to what some might assume, remains vital to everyday operations.

“They took a man to the moon, and we’re still evolving how they're used," said Sonny Sonnenstein, M&T's chief information officer for retail, business and digital banking.

"We’re doing some industry- and world-leading stuff with our mainframes to really make them a full-fledged member of the modern technology universe, if you will," he said.

River Manning, one of the inaugural ZDP members, was thrilled for a job opportunity with M&T.

"Technology is always something I was interested in," Manning said. "It’s just not always something that I believed in myself that I could do. It’s given me an amazing amount of confidence in my skills and in myself.”

Growing up, Manning was the one at home who could take things apart and fix them, and clean the electronic parts. Now, Manning is turning an aptitude for tech into a career at M&T.

The ZDP's structured approach – a combination of learning and working alongside M&T mentors – was appealing. So was the nature of the work.

"It’s very mentally stimulating, which is exactly what I need in my work," Manning said. "It’s rewarding, very rewarding."

Of the 10 applicants selected for the first ZDP class, seven made it through the yearlong training program. The apprentices earn a salary during the program, and their tuition and training costs are covered by federal grants secured by IBM.

M&T officials liked the results of the first round of the training program so much that they accelerated the start of a second cohort. A third cohort is on the way.

M&T wants to learn from the experiences of the first class, to shape future training programs, Sonnenstein said. And members of the first cohort have connected with members of the next class to pass along insights.

To fill the ZDP slots, M&T sought applicants from nontraditional backgrounds and underserved communities. The idea was to not just fill openings, but to diversify the tech workforce.

"We need to create more on-ramps for people in the community to get into technology careers," Sonnenstein said. "This is a different on-ramp than has existed."

M&T can use their talents right away, with a big task on the horizon: converting the electronic systems of People's United Financial to M&T's own systems. Members of the first ZDP class will get to work on that transition, Wisler said.

