Build Promise emergency shelter project gets $1M donation toward goal

A proposed emergency shelter for homeless men is moving closer to reality, after the nonprofit behind the project received a $1 million private donation to its capital campaign.

Build Promise, a spinoff from the Catholic missionary group St. Luke's Mission of Mercy, wants to build a community wellness and transition center for homeless men, using 1.3 acres of vacant land across from St. Luke's current facility at 1274 Sycamore and 325 Walden Ave. The Common Council already approved a land-sale agreement for 16 city-owned parcels, for $29,600.

This week, St. Luke's co-founder and director Amy Betros announced that the Orchard Park family of William H. Greene III – who died in July 2021 – has donated $1 million in his memory to the $6 million venture, marking a significant financial advance. That brings the total raised so far to $2.5 million.

“We are so grateful for the outstanding generosity of Jane Greene and her family to our transformational project for the underprivileged population of Buffalo,” said campaign chairwoman Kathleen Mattar. “It gets us ever closer to putting a shovel in the ground.”

The 21,000-square-foot temporary and transitional shelter facility would feature 120 semi-private suites in half the building, along with a larger and more modern kitchen, a commercial laundry, showers and locker-room facilities. It would serve men seeking a place to stay overnight as they transition from homelessness, and would also act as a "Code Blue Shelter" for emergency accommodations, food and clothing for up to 170 homeless men during the winter.

Additionally, the facility's Care and Opportunity Center would offer space for local partners to offer additional wellness, education and other social services – for the men staying there but also for other men, women and children from surrounding inner-city neighborhoods.

“We need this facility and scope of services to break the cycles of poverty, addiction, and homelessness, while providing a path to a better future for the needy of our immediate area,” Betros said. “After nearly 30 years serving the neediest, I understand that food and shelter are a start but you have to give each person access to opportunities to change their lives."

Buffalo Next Must-read local business coverage that exposes the trends, connects the dots and contextualizes the impact to Buffalo's economy. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.