Paula's Donuts has been named to Yelp's list of the best 100 doughnuts in the country.

The app identified businesses in the doughnuts category, then ranked them using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews.

The user review app placed the restaurant at No. 52, which Paula's fans will likely feel is criminally low.

Paula's doughnuts come in more than 30 varieties, are hand-cut, baked fresh daily and, owner Paula Huber has said, "Made with love."

In 2015, chef and TV personality Alton Brown posted about Paula's Donuts on Facebook.

"In honor of National Doughnut Day, some of my favorites from around the country," he wrote, including Paula's in the list. "Their sour cream old-fashioned absolutely hits the mark. They’ve nailed it."

Paula's was also named to Buzzfeed's list of "33 Donuts You Have to Try Before You Die" and was named the "Best in New York State" by Food & Wine magazine.

The family-owned and operated business has locations in Clarence, the Town of Tonawanda, West Seneca and on Seneca Street in Larkinville. The Clarence store is preparing a move to Amherst.

It's the second year Yelp has put the guide together. Paula's did not place last year.