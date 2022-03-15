Buffalo's NCAA Tournament games fall short of selling out

“There’s a reasonable opportunity you may see a national champion come through Buffalo,” Worlock said.

In 2014, Buffalo was the top-selling market for any city hosting a regional round, according to a spokesperson for the MAAC. The city last hosted the tournament in 2017 and it will return in 2026. Event organizers are also readying to bid to bring it back sometime between 2027 and 2030.

“The city does a great job with it and the schools from the MAAC do a great job with it,” Worlock said. “There’s certainly enough interest with basketball in that area where people want to go.”

Even if the games don't sell out, this will be the biggest event in Buffalo since the pandemic hit the region two years ago.

“It’s so important to be able to come out of the pandemic with an event like this,” Enser said. “There have been some tough days.”

This weekend’s NCAA Tournament also coincides with a large hockey tournament at RiverWorks, featuring players from both the U.S. and Canada, and St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday and the parades that come with it in the Old First Ward on Saturday and downtown Sunday.