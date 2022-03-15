Buffalo's NCAA Tournament games fall short of selling out

The previous six times Buffalo hosted the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, the event has sold out.
But ticket sales have not gone quite as well this time around.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were approximately 3,000 tickets left at the box office for both sessions Thursday – each consisting of two first-round games – and more than 2,000 are left for Saturday, featuring two second-round games.
Most of those available seats are in the upper bowl of KeyBank Center.
Those willing to plunk down a hefty sum to leave their vehicles in the center of Buffalo March Madness will find restaurants and taprooms within walking distance more plentiful than ever.
Typically, tickets to this event are a hot commodity, but March Madness in Buffalo has not generated the same excitement this year for ticket purchasers.
Event organizers believe that it is pandemic-related.
Richard Enser, commissioner of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, which includes Niagara University and Canisius College, said it’s been difficult to sell tickets during the entirety of the basketball season. He’s not convinced the public has fully embraced getting back into crowds at stadiums and arenas.
“Folks are still a little reluctant at times to come out,” Enser said Tuesday. “We found that even at our own MAAC Tournament last week in Atlantic City, where we had good crowds but didn’t sell out. The issue is that you still have to convince some people that it is OK to go and be in a crowd. It’s going to take a while.”
Local organizers were hoping the easing of Covid-related restrictions would be a positive for people interested in attending the games. KeyBank Center lifted both its mask and Covid vaccine requirement about two weeks ago.
“Maybe those Covid-related restrictions were giving people some pause,” said David Worlock, the director of media coordination for the NCAA. “Now that they have been lifted in Buffalo, I think it’s certainly reason to be hopeful that more people will come out.”
Worlock also thought once the matchups came out Sunday, ticket sales would spike. He said it is common that fans don’t always make a purchase ahead of knowing the teams they are going to see.
But that didn't happen this time, even with the Buffalo games including teams from Providence, Vermont and Connecticut – all within a day's drive of KeyBank Center.
The NCAA is working with tournament organizers to provide promotional opportunities to sell the remaining seats. They’ve offered Groupon deals and local promotions on radio and TV, as well as dropping ticket prices to as low as $36.
Matchups in Buffalo include, on Thursday, starting 12:40 p.m., Providence vs. South Dakota State and then Iowa vs. Richmond, and starting 6:50 p.m., UConn vs. New Mexico State and then Arkansas vs. Vermont. The winners meet on Saturday, with start times to be determined.
“There’s a reasonable opportunity you may see a national champion come through Buffalo,” Worlock said.
In 2014, Buffalo was the top-selling market for any city hosting a regional round, according to a spokesperson for the MAAC. The city last hosted the tournament in 2017 and it will return in 2026. Event organizers are also readying to bid to bring it back sometime between 2027 and 2030.
“The city does a great job with it and the schools from the MAAC do a great job with it,” Worlock said. “There’s certainly enough interest with basketball in that area where people want to go.”
Even if the games don't sell out, this will be the biggest event in Buffalo since the pandemic hit the region two years ago.
“It’s so important to be able to come out of the pandemic with an event like this,” Enser said. “There have been some tough days.”
This weekend’s NCAA Tournament also coincides with a large hockey tournament at RiverWorks, featuring players from both the U.S. and Canada, and St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday and the parades that come with it in the Old First Ward on Saturday and downtown Sunday.
Nonetheless, the NCAA Tournament will still have a tremendous economic impact for Buffalo – approximately $7.5 million – and will be an opportunity to show off the development in downtown and at Canalside, according to Patrick Kaler of Visit Buffalo Niagara.
The hardest tickets to sell are the ones atop KeyBank Center in the 300 sections, according to Enser. Even during years where this event sells out, there is still a smattering of tickets available in the 300s up until game days.
Another hurdle is the timing of the games. The Thursday afternoon session is being played in the early afternoon when people are typically still at work. That makes the afternoon session a more difficult sell.
“But if there is an intriguing matchup based on the teams that are there, some people might call in sick or take a vacation day to get out on Thursday afternoon to see some games,” Worlock said.
Record-high gas prices may also be at work, resulting in fewer people traveling to see their favorite teams, but Enser said he doubts that will be a determining factor for many fans. He added many times they’ll come in groups making it more palatable to pay for travel.
“Fans will travel,” Enser said. “They really are attached to these teams and the opportunity to get to the NCAAs, especially for the smaller mid-major teams, is a rare thing.”