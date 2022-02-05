Jericho Road Community Health Center, which has been providing medical care and other services to underserved and marginalized communities in Buffalo for a quarter century, has seen the city's population grow over the years in diversity and, as of late, size.

When Anna Ireland Mongo joined Jericho Road about 15 years ago, for instance, the nonprofit organization saw Somali Bantus come to Buffalo. Other major influxes came over the years from Burmese refugees, Bangladeshis and Congolese. Last year and into 2022, Jericho Road has seen about 150 evacuees from Afghanistan and is expecting another 150 over the next couple of months, said Mongo, the organization's chief program officer.

"They're coming in, trying to get settled, trying to restart their lives," she said.

Jericho Road plays a major role in that process, through its medical care offerings and community development programs. With the Afghan population – many of whom have arrived traumatized, Mongo said – Jericho Road has helped children get ready for school enrollment here by doing medical checkups. For adults, some of whom remain in limbo as they wait for their documents to be processed by the U.S. immigration system, Jericho Road has been educating and encouraging them to get the Covid-19 vaccine as more employers mandate it.

Refugees account for about half of Jericho Road's patient population, Mongo said, but it's the nonprofit's goal to serve any person who needs its services.

"We take pretty seriously that we want to stand next to whoever needs us and provide medical care to everybody," Mongo said.

Seeing growth

The numbers show Jericho Road continues to serve more people.

The nonprofit saw nearly 28,000 unique patients and totaled more than 107,000 clinical visits in its fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021, which was up from about 22,000 patients and 98,500 visits in its prior year.

A major driving factor behind that growth was Jericho Road's health center at 1021 Broadway, which opened in 2018 in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood of Buffalo's East Side.

The Broadway health center saw nearly 30,000 clinical visits in the 2020-2021 fiscal year, a big jump from roughly 18,300 in the prior year.

Jericho Road's services are spread across the first three floors of the Broadway building, part of a five-story health services hub there.

"That corridor has had a number of practices start and leave and start and leave and start and leave, and I think we've been able to go in and sustain it," Mongo said. "And we're not going anywhere."

A major reason for that, she said, is that Jericho Road is a Federally Qualified Health Center, a designation that allows it to receive extra federal funds for serving the Medicaid population.

In addition, Jericho Road has continued to add services that are in high demand on the East Side.

That included Jericho Road Family Dental, which opened in November 2020 on the second floor of the Broadway building. Mongo said the organization has doubled its dental staff and is booking appointments for several months out, showing the high demand for a dental clinic, especially for patients who only have Medicaid.

On the first floor, Jericho Road opened a full-service retail pharmacy in June 2021, a big complement to its existing services.

"Just like our other services, we can provide services regardless of ability to pay," Mongo said. "We can also provide medication regardless of ability to pay through that pharmacy, which is just such an important need all across the City of Buffalo but particularly in that community."

A diverse workforce

To serve a diverse patient base, Jericho Road has built an in-person interpreting team.

Its website indicates it has interpreters of more than 24 languages and dialects, helping to build trust with Buffalo's many communities.

When a new population comes to Buffalo, Mongo said, sometimes it can be a scramble to find and hire an interpreter. With the influx of evacuees from Afghanistan, she noted that Jericho Road already had several Afghans on staff who were "very passionate about working with this population."

When the nonprofit hires, it often looks for candidates with additional language skills, though it's not a requirement. As of the end of 2021, Jericho Road had total employment of 299 full-timers and 61 part-timers in Buffalo – not including its tally of global employees.

"I think we strive really hard to have a diverse staff from all the populations, whether they were born overseas or born in the U.S.," Mongo said. "We try to make sure that our staff reflects the diversity of the communities that we're serving. It's something that we take a lot of joy in doing."

Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com.

