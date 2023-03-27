Only days remain before the state Health Department implements a long-planned – and controversial – overhaul of its Medicaid pharmacy benefit program.

If the change goes forward as planned, it could cause a disruption to a crucial federal funding stream for safety-net community health providers such as Buffalo-based Evergreen Health.

That's why Evergreen and Heritage Health and Housing, a federally qualified health center in Harlem, on Friday filed a lawsuit against the Health Department and Acting Health Commissioner Dr. James V. McDonald, seeking a temporary restraining order to halt the implementation of a policy that was originally planned under former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

"We've implored Albany to hear us, and they haven't," said Mike Lee, chief operating officer of Evergreen. "Now we turn to the courts to put an end to the irresponsible chaos the Health Department has created."

At the same time, state lawmakers are negotiating the fiscal year 2023-24 state budget ahead of the deadline Saturday. In releasing its one-house budget resolutions this month, the Assembly and the Senate advanced language that would repeal or eliminate the planned shift of the Medicaid pharmacy benefit program out of managed care and back to a fee-for-service model.

While negotiations continue, the group that includes Evergreen and Heritage Health has heard that the Health Department is moving forward with the rollout of the program transition as scheduled Saturday.

In a statement, the Health Department said it does not comment on pending litigation.

"Gov. Hochul's FY 2024 budget makes the long-awaited transition back to a fee-for-service pharmacy system, which will create transparency in reimbursements to pharmacies, eliminate profiteering among health care intermediaries, leverage the state's purchasing power to negotiate with drug manufacturers, streamline practitioner administration and reduce confusion for the Medicaid recipients themselves when they pick up their medication," the Health Department said Monday.

The reason the planned carve-out is controversial with health care providers such as Evergreen is because it would hinder their ability to access revenue from the federal 340B program, which started three decades ago as a way for safety-net providers to stretch federal resources as far as possible to serve more patients.

In the program, manufacturers participating in Medicaid provide drugs at steep discounts to covered providers that serve vulnerable communities. The provider, often a hospital or clinic, then bills the retail cost of those drugs to the health plan and is allowed to keep the difference between the discounted price and the reimbursed retail price. They then use that money to expand programming, bring in new services and cover gaps in care.

The planned carve-out – which originally would have gone into effect April 1, 2021, but was delayed two years after similar concerns were raised – would take those benefits and redirect them to the state. The state, in turn, has promised to create pots of funds to make the affected providers financially whole, though clinics have doubts about the state's ability to do that in a timely manner.

Evergreen counts on 340B for about $14 million of its annual revenue, or about 12% of its budget. With those funds, Evergreen is able to prop up many programs such as primary care, behavioral health and dental services.

Without those funds, Evergreen may have to eliminate programs or "hasten the closure of one or more" of its six service locations in the Buffalo metro area and in the Southern Tier, according to the complaint.

"The 'carve-out' of the 340B program in NY will have devastating consequences to underserved communities," Lee said. "We're talking about communities of color, LGBTQ people, people living with HIV, refugees and people with intellectual and developmental disabilities who will be disproportionally impacted by this 'carve-out.' Does that sound like equity?"

The state, meanwhile, believes it will save money by shifting the pharmacy benefit program from managed care to the fee-for-service model, called NYRx.

In addition, the Health Department said NYRx should boost access for Medicaid members, align coverage and improve transparency, looking to crack down on intermediaries such as pharmacy benefit managers that have siphoned money from the program and away from safety-net providers.

Given that, the state's plan to give money back to the safety-net providers to account for their 340B losses is a "far more efficient and direct way to reimburse those providers," Amir Bassiri, the state's Medicaid director, told The Buffalo News last month.

In its statement Monday, the Health Department said the budget "will reinvest a significant level of savings realized by this transition to support 340B providers so that they can continue serving the vulnerable populations relying on their services."

One group hoping the transition to NYRx goes through as planned is the Pharmacists Society of the State of New York.

At least one reason is because the state will pay higher dispensing fees to pharmacies than what they are getting out of the managed care companies. Under the current Medicaid managed care model, the Pharmacists Society notes that independent pharmacies are paid a rate that often has them filling prescriptions at a financial loss.